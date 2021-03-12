Whatsapp Web: How to make video calls and calls from computer?

The function that you can use on the computer

The WhatsApp, The largest messaging network in the world, is always in flux, and embedded in it New tools, for the user to have a better experience.

However, WhatsApp hasn’t updated many web featuresUnlike the one that has been integrated into the mobile device, it seems that this problem will change now that its employees are working.Or merge video calls at Beta.

Unfortunately It can’t be done yet, as it is still being tested and can only be used by some users. Although you will likely be able to enjoy these benefits very soon. Don’t forget to keep your WhatsApp Web updated.

To place a video call in the trial version, you must open the application from your computer and log in. How? Must Enter the QR code with the cell phone version, to find it you must go to “Options” and then to “WhatsApp Web”.

Then you have to open the chat of the person you want to call and tap on the call / video call icon. This way you can make it possible.

When the beta is ready, it is very likely that the final version will be released, at the moment there is no estimated date.