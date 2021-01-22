What you write in your WhatsApp groups is at risk and we tell you why

In the past few weeks, The WhatsApp It is the focus of controversy due to its lack of security and how easy it is for cyber attacks. Indeed, specialists have cited the reasons for this Telegram might be a better option. Although they indicate from the app that the service is better, the truth is that cyber criminals are still able to steal information as it did on January 10th.

Many back, it was revealed at least 4000 group chat links It appeared in the Google search engine and thus cyber criminals were able to join private groups without anyone noticing. I call this “plagiarism.”

These links have reached Google because when a link is generated to invite someone to a WhatsApp group, this URL fails: Google automatically indexes the link and from there anyone can join.

Phishing, an attack on the Internet

By being able to get into WhatsApp groups, cybercriminals have implemented Trolling. This computer term is when someone impersonates a bank or company and sends a link to the third party to enter.

In this way, phishing is created and urges the person to click on a link and give out information such as passwords or credit card numbers. “Sometimes you don’t need to. Simply when attackers are in the group for several days, they send links to malicious content to the rest of the users, who click without thinking they are strangers,” notes Eusebio Nieva, Check Point’s technical director for Spain and Portugal.

Phishing and WhatsApp

This is not the first time that a WhatsApp fraud has been detected. at 2019 and 2020 Group links were also discovered on Google, and at the time the company claimed to have fixed the insecurity. However, users are now angry with the company, as it happened again.

Additionally, WhatsApp allows anyone with such a link to join the group and this makes it easier for cybercriminals. “WhatsApp does not notify, not even administrators, that a new person has joined the group, so users should be careful. This person will listen and read all of the content with all the confidentiality issues involved,” said Niva.

He added, “The human factor is always the most vulnerable, we should not trust someone just because they are in the same WhatsApp group as us. Links should be shared privately with people the user knows and trusts. They should not be posted on a publicly available website.”