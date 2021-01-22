What you write in your WhatsApp groups is at risk and we tell you why

In the past few weeks, The WhatsApp It is the focus of controversy due to its lack of security and how easy it is for cyber attacks. Indeed, specialists have cited the reasons for this Telegram might be a better option. Although they indicate from the app that the service is better, the truth is that cyber criminals are still able to steal information as it did on January 10th.

Many back, it was revealed at least 4000 group chat links It appeared in the Google search engine and thus cyber criminals were able to join private groups without anyone noticing. I call this “plagiarism.”

