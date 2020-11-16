PS5: The Console’s Confirmed Limitations

On November 12th, 2020, the PlayStation 5 hit the shelves in the United States. As has long been the case, Sony’s new release will rival Microsoft’s Xbox for console superiority. That said, in the era of next-generation devices, the latest release in the PS franchise may already be at a disadvantage in the modern-day console war. So, let’s take a look at some of the confirmed drawbacks of the newly-released PS5.

Resolution and Storage Drawbacks

Interestingly, according to an article at PushSquare, PlayStation players are the most loyal of any console gamers, with 40.7 percent pledging their custom to the Sony creations. By comparison, Xbox registered a loyalty rate of 31 percent. That allegiance, however, may be tested over the coming months and years.

At the time of writing, the Japanese multinational corporation has confirmed that their next-generation development doesn’t support 1440p resolution. The decision comes with the company wanting to focus its attention on television support. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, does work with the resolution. This could limit the console’s audience base, as 1440p optimization is something that PC gamers have become accustomed to.

While there are suggestions that 1440p could later be added via an update, it may have short-term implications on the PS5’s sales. Not only that, but the console also has limitations regarding its storage capabilities. As standard, the latest PlayStation comes with 825GB of internal storage, although the development won’t support external expansions at launch. With games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requiring 133GB of storage, users are likely to quickly max out their built-in allowance over a handful of games, making the current system unsustainable.

Backward Compatibility and Lack of a Web Browser

Furthermore, the initial shortcomings of the PS5 don’t stop at just resolution and storage. Another factor that could make the franchise’s loyal players reconsider their gaming habits relates to the console’s backward compatibility, or lack thereof, in fact. The newest PlayStation is only able to run PS4 titles, which, when compared to the Series X, is an undeniable drawback. By comparison, the Microsoft console supports Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox titles. While this may not be a make-or-break issue, it’s undoubtedly another minor victory that Microsoft has over Sony.

For some, the implementation of a console-friendly web browser is a real benefit of modern-day games devices. However, Sony has rid of any browsers from their latest creation. By their own admission, the organization queried the necessity of the service, so consequently decided against its return. This decision may see numerous gamers switch their allegiances to either PCs or smartphones.

Fundamentally, this is because their software supports browser-powered titles, including those at ever-popular online casinos. A few recent reports have highlighted that several US-based operators offer prospective players sign-up promotions, which can be used across their extensive array of titles. In turn, through either a desktop or mobile, users can explore the immersive nature of this diverse industry across various operators, including DraftKings Casino, PartyCasino, and many more. While the focus is on the next generation of videogame consoles, there is no denying the online casino industry is becoming a giant in its own right, considering how competitive it is.

Will Loyalty Be Enough?

Only time will tell if Sony’s faithful audience base will stay with the PlayStation franchise over the coming months. However, few would hold it against them if they were to reconsider their options. Although resolutions to numerous issues may come in later updates, there’s no denying that the PS5 currently possesses several game-changing drawbacks.

Typical creator. Subtly charming web advocate. Infuriatingly humble beer aficionado.