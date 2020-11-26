Best Black Friday prices on AirPods Pro and Apple Watch – BGR

Apple offers free gift cards for select products purchased on Black Friday, but the best deals on Apple equipment come from third-party retailers.

AirPods and Apple Watch are much coveted Apple devices, and Amazon and Walmart are both offering some exciting promotions on Black Friday.

AirPods Pro can be bought for as low as $ 169, while the Apple Watch 3 costs only $ 119 this shopping season.

This is an irregular year, and the holiday season will not be spared. The coronavirus health crisis and the resulting economic hardship will continue to affect daily life for a longer period, including the holiday shopping season. However, regular retailers revealed all of their Black Friday sales of 2020, with many of them hosting several early Black Friday sales events. Apple will continue to offer customers the same kind of deals that we’ve seen in previous years. Buyers who shop online and in stores get up to $ 150 free gift cards for select products. But that might not be good enough for all buyers looking for Black Friday sales on Apple gear. Third parties usually offer better promotions on some of Apple’s best-selling products that also happen to make great gifts for Christmas, and 2020 is no different. If you are shopping for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch these days, you will have to check out the following offers. It also happens to be the best price for Black Friday, so you have to hurry to get it.

Best deal on Black Friday today

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is still the best wearable device you should consider getting, but you don’t have to go for the latest releases. Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were launched earlier this year, but Apple continues to sell the Apple Watch 3, which continues to be a great entry into the world of wearables.

The 38mm GPS is $ 199, while the 42mm version is Apple’s $ 229. Buy either model from November 27 through November 30, and you’ll receive a $ 25 gift card if you purchase it from Apple.

But retailers like Amazon and Walmart have much better deals for the Apple Watch 3. The 38mm GPS sells for $ 119 (Amazon, Walmart), instant savings of $ 60 compared to the regular price at these retailers. 42mm GPS costs a little more $ 149 (AmazonAnd the Walmart), But you still get the same $ 60 discount.

Amazon is also where you’ll get better discounts on newer watches. The Apple Watch SE They sell for $ 20 less than the usual price, and the deal applies to both GPS and Cellular models, both in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

The Apple Watch 6 It also sees first noticeable discounts, ranging from $ 30 to $ 120 – depending on size, cellular connection, and band selection.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro and AirPods both receive the same $ 25 free gift card from Apple, but you will have to pay $ 249 (AirPods Pro), $ 199 (AirPods with Wireless Charging Case), or $ 159 (AirPods with Charging Case) to get the discount .

Amazon and Walmart are both enjoying much better prices for all models, with AirPods Pro getting a huge discount this year. We’re looking to save $ 80 pro, assuming you can still get the deal. Walmart will sell AirPods Pro for $ 169 on Black Friday, while Amazon sells run out From the $ 169 AirPods Pro deal, but you might still be able to find it At $ 169.99. That’s still a great deal for the best version of Apple’s AirPods to date.

Regular AirPods get huge discounts of their own, with the introduction of the cheapest model Down to $ 119 On Black Friday from Amazon. If you want the wireless charging case version, you will have to pay $ 149 at Amazon, But that’s still a solid $ 50 savings.

This might be the best year to shop for a pair of AirPods at a discount for you or your loved ones, but you’ll have to make a quick decision. AirPods generally tend to wear out quickly.