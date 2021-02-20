Princess Cruises announces new itineraries from Australia and New Zealand

By Redacción PortalCruceros.cl

Princess Travels Announced its Australia and New Zealand program for the 2022-2023 season. Four ships, including for the first time in history, the Princess Royal and Princess Majestic that will set sail from Sydney.

The Grand Princess will make its Australian debut sailing from Melbourne and the Coral Princess returns to Brisbane as a home port offering somewhat longer cruises.

The program has 121 departures ranging from 2 to 36 days, with 76 different routes to 68 destinations in 14 countries in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The cruise options that will be available will be Outback and Ultimate Australia, giving customers the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef and the Uluru / Ayers Rock of Uluru National Park, which combines a multi-night road tour with a traditional cruise.

Around the world cruise 2023

The 13th edition of the 2023 World Tour will continue with departing and arriving in Australia for 108 days aboard Coral Princess, with a capacity of 2,000 passengers. The ship will sail in and out of three different ports: Auckland (May 31, 2023), Sydney (June 4, 2023) and Brisbane (June 6, 2023). The 107-night cruise will visit 44 destinations in 26 countries on six continents: Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Customers also have the opportunity to book shorter cruises (sectors around the world) aboard the Coral Princess, which last from 50 to 73 nights with departures from Dover, Brisbane, Sydney and Oakland, as well as a 21-night segment from Dover to New York.

When Princess Cruises returns to service, all ships will receive a MedallionClass Experience.

The OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to deliver a host of new features that take advantage of contactless technologies and dramatically improve customer experience and customization, as well as simplify new health protocols.



