Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein continues with the “opposition” to destabilize the settlement

He accused him of inciting the tribes to carry out activities that disturb security





The Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Ayman Safadi, confirmed today (Sunday) that “the moves that were detected yesterday in Jordan affect the interest, security and stability of the homeland.”

“The preliminary investigations revealed the existence of a communication between the narrow circle of Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, and the so-called foreign opposition, to implement destabilizing plans,” Al-Safadi said in a press conference.

He added that the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, directed to speak with Prince Hamzah in a narrow context to discourage him from activities targeting Jordan’s security, but he did not respond.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister stated that “investigations are still continuing and will be dealt with in a transparent manner and in accordance with the legal path.”

He explained that the security services monitored the activities of Prince Hamzah with the clans to incite them and push them to move in activities that would harm national security.

He stressed that “Jordan’s security is stable due to the policies adopted by the king and the security institutions,” referring to the arrest of between 14 and 16 people in the case, in addition to Bassem Awad Allah and Sharif Hassan.