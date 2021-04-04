Fellow Coach Babel: “A humanitarian disappointment” when Hatter left Frankfurt

In Eintracht Frankfurt everything is actually fine. After a 2–1 win over their direct chaser Borussia Dortmund, Hesse can barely get fourth place in the German Bundesliga, which means participating in the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Seven points lead over BVB with seven matches remaining. However, there is also cause for concern among SGE fans. There aren’t just rumors about Freddy Bubitch – coach Eddie Hutter is also a focus. Borussia Monchengladbach must be contending with the successful coach – who recently expressed himself in an ambiguous way about his future. Show

If Hütter leaves Eintracht at the end of the season despite successfully qualifying for the first category, it wouldn’t be just bitter for Frankfurt fans – Hütter’s coaching colleague Markus Babbel wouldn’t be happy either. “If he goes, I will fall from the faith.”The former Bundesliga coach (Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin) said on the show Sky 90.

Last but not least, Babel, the 51-year-old, said it "made it very clear" in an earlier issue of Sky-Talks that he would stay with SGE. Babylon said if Hütter now moved to Gladbach, "I would be humanly disappointed."Who became European champion in 1996 with DFB and last worked in Australia for two years with Western Sydney Wanderers after Hütter made a clear commitment to Frankfurt at the end of February, Lothar Matthews was also skeptical about rumors of a move to Gladbach: "He shouldn't go, He makes himself untrustworthy, "the international record said. However, Hütter left the "door open."

After his clear announcement (“I stay”) he was Hütter recently spoke vaguely about his future. “I decided to focus on the match,” Hutter said on Saturday before the match in Dortmund. sky. After the departure of Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund, Gladbashers is looking for a new coach for next season. Gladbach sports director Max Eberl did not want to comment on an alleged interest in Hotter on Thursday. Basically, one speaks well of a coach’s question. Hütter didn’t want to comment on the same day, either. “I want to make it clear that I do not wish to comment on rumors and speculation all the time,” he said.