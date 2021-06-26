Preview of the round of 16 between France and Switzerland

This Monday he faces the current world champion, France, Switzerland. The Gauls are the favorite team to take the tournament home, and above all are the clear favorites to do away with Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the tournament. Eurocop, as the Alpine team is one of the Cinderellas teams in the final stage of the tournament.
However, the match must be played, and we know that Switzerland will not make it easy for Deschamps, who could not beat another clearly inferior team like Hungary in the group stage. The French have the most complete and talented group in the tournament, in every line they have the best in the world in their place, but it is true that Deschamps does not seem to make the most of it, although in many times for the sake of absolute quality they prevail. In short tournaments like this, where players aren’t used to playing together, individual differences are sometimes more important than group differences, so we’ll likely see France lift the Euro.
On Spain It will be shown on Telecinco from 9:00 pm.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14:00 hours) Venezuela and Chile (at 15:00) and Argentina (3 o’clock.). In the penultimate country, it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Arena.
In the US, it can be seen on ESPN in the time in between Angels (12:00) and New York (at 15:00).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico He can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin america They can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, as well as TNT Sports Go on Chile.
The match will be held at the National Arena in Bucharest, with a capacity of 55,600 spectators.
The last match these two teams played was in Euro 2016. In this match of the group stage, the two teams finished the score with zero, and they tied.
France
France arrived with the poster of choice, despite doubts over whether they will finally be able to count on Lucas Hernandez, the annoyed French left-back. On the other hand, Thuram and Lemar could also be low, which could leave the French attack completely unprotected if the starters need to rest, as Dembélé also had to leave the call due to injury.
On the other hand, Benzema dispelled any doubts about him, as he scored two goals, while Griezmann and Pogba lead the team and play the match. The great suspicion is that Rabiot, who does not appear in good shape, who can finally separate him from the eleven and make way for Tolisso.
Switzerland, for its part, arrives with all its available soldiers for the match. Particularly striking is the impressive form of Shkiri, who appears to transform into another player when defending his team’s shirt. In addition, he has Embolo as a partner, the Swiss striker is playing a great tournament, imposes himself on the defenses with physical fitness and high quality, so France should be attentive to these two players if they do not want to be afraid.
France (1-4-3-3)
Loris. Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Tolisso, Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann.
Switzerland (1-3-5-2)
Sumer. Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Mbabu, Froiler, Shaqiri, Shaka, Zuber; Ambolo, Seferovic.
It is clear that France will take over the match, although it will not be easy to beat Sommer’s goal. The French will endure the match without problems, while the Swiss defense will collapse with the passage of minutes, then France will take advantage of its superiority and win.
France 2-0 Switzerland
