Dembélé will run on Monday in Finland

Ousmane Dembele The knife will undergo next Monday, June 28, in Turku (Finland) to solve his problem Disorder of the biceps tendon in the right knee. This is what he confirmed Barcelona In a statement, he explained that the French doctor will undergo surgery Leave

lambinin Under the supervision of the medical services of FC Barcelona.





Dembele injured in a game Eurocop Against Hungary and yesterday he passed medical checks at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper that confirmed that the Frenchman had a serious muscle injury and needed to go through a scalpel.

We must remember that Leave

lambinin He was already in charge of the operation Dembele In 2020, the Frenchman suffered a complete rupture of the biceps muscle near the quadriceps tendon in his right leg and was off the field for nine months.

Despite his new injury, Dembele He was optimistic about his recovery in a message on social media. “You may have read or heard here and there, it is time to leave the French national team. This is not goodbye as they say! I will come back stronger, as I have always done. These tests make me grow “, the post Dembele.





Lowest level Dembele It is a huge setback for the player, who is in the midst of negotiations to extend his contract عقد Barcelona. The Catalan team will be compensated by FIFA for an injury Dembele, since the protection program of the highest football organization is considering compensation of 20,548 euros per day and up to a maximum of one year for teams whose players were injured while being called up for selection.