When I think of Ann Rinking, I see her legs. Legs in black tights. Legs in heels. Legs stretched easily until 6. They weren’t the only thing that made her dance so bright, but they were the anchors to her audacity. Regardless of her shape, she had the strength to anchor her body, giving the pelvic isolates a silky type of groove and subtlety a natural and impressive feel. Even if she is sprawled on a bed, her legs can tell a story.

Mrs. Reinking, who died in her sleep at the age of 71 while visiting her family in Seattle over the weekend, was one of the main pop dancers and for a while his mistress. This crib comes to play on A non-dance scene From Fosse’s semi-biopic “All That Jazz,” in which Mrs. Rinking plays a veiled version of herself. At that moment, all she wants is for Joe Gideon (Roy Cheddar, in the role based on Voss) to stop sleeping.

The dialogue is funny, but her legs steal the scene: She leans back and curls, naked, across the mattress. Her strength is further enhanced by her piercing blue eyes and long dark lustrous hair, parted mid-1970s to perfection. (Is there anything cooler than a ’70s dancer?) But really, it’s all about these legs.