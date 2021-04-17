Prensa Latina – Lula’s one-week sanctions in Brazil have been completely abolished

With this assurance, the founder of the Labor Party (PT) has regained his political rights and can participate in the 2022 elections.

Of the 11 judges making up the Supreme Court, eight agreed to keep the rulings invalid and three spoke out against it.

Most of the Supreme Court ministers have recognized that the 13th Federal Court for the southern city of Curitiba does not have jurisdiction to hear cases against the former labor leader.

On March 8, Judge Edson Fashin deemed the public incompetent to deal with the Guarujá Tri-Apartment and Atibaia Farm cases, as well as two operations in which the Lula Institute was involved.

According to the understanding of the plenary session, former judge Sergio Moro, who was declared a suspect of prejudice by the STF, could not have tried Lula.

The decision culminates in the cancellation of the rulings issued against the former governor, due to which he returns permanently to the electoral political sphere.

In this regard, Labor Chairman Gleesy Hoffman described the Supreme Court’s decision as a historic day.

The Supreme confirms the rights of Lula! History day. It took a long time, but it arrived, ” Hoffman wrote on social media.

He warned that there were still many measures to be taken, but that Morrow’s incompetence was the main step for that, his first defense request.

Thank you to everyone who stood by our side in this fight. Congratulations lola! PT Team Leader, Strummed.

Previously, the attorney at a demonstration highlighted the role played by the legal defense, made up of attorneys Cristiano Zanin and Valeska Martins, who “never backed away from obstacles, and for all those who at some point participated in the defense.”

And she stressed that the decision of the Southern Transitional Council regarding the leader of the party “returns to the country and our people hope that the future can and should be better … Justice for righteousness is justice for Brazil.”

Likewise, the defense of the former president argued that the STF ruling restores the credibility of the Brazilian judicial system.

Investigations published last week showed that the former union leader has 52 percent intent to vote against 34 President Jair Bolsonaro in a possible second round of elections next year.

Sea / bull