USA: Elon Musk is supposed to return the United States to the moon – the economy

NASA has awarded SpaceX Elon Musk a contract worth $ 2.9 billion to build a spacecraft. The “Starship” spacecraft is supposed to bring astronauts to the moon early in 2024 as part of the “Artemis” mission. The authority announced on Friday. Billionaire Elon Musk’s group defeated rivals Blue Origin, which was founded by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and arms company Dynetics.

“NASA rules !!” Musk wrote on Twitter After the announcement. SpaceX also responded on Twitter: “It is an honor to help NASAArtemis to enter a new era in human space exploration.”

The US Federal Space Agency aims to be able to conduct regular missions to the Moon. Cathy Louders, an assistant in charge of NASA’s Exploration and Human Operations Department, said one of the reasons for choosing SpaceX is because it provided the best value for the government.

NASA announced that SpaceX’s spaceship has a spacious cabin and two airlocks for astronauts to walk on the moon. The design provides a fully reusable takeoff and landing system suitable for trips to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations in space.

To the surprise of many observers, NASA did not bring a second advanced on board. In the event that SpaceX fails the project, there is no backup solution.