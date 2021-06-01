Power plant in German formation

IIn ice hockey, there is a ritual that makes it clear that for all the ruthlessness with which the game’s heroes fight for the disc, there is also a huge chunk of fairness in the game. Once the last sirens sound at the World Championships, it won’t be long and all participants will line up on a blue line to hear the winner’s national anthem while the national flag is raised in the background. It also happened on Saturday evening, when the Finnish lady’s voices rang out – the German losers lined up to pay their respects to the winner.

The crew, led by Colonia Captain Moritz Muller, had raised their masks, and after an intense sixty minutes some leaned on their sticks. Their appearance was very clear: the disappointment they had missed by a wide margin outweighed the pride of standing in front of one of the most traded teams in this tournament in Latvia at a long distance.

Corbinian Holzer put it very briefly, admitting that “frustration” is great once the battle is over. “Nobody is happy about the 1: 2 (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 1) against the current world champion,” said the 33-year-old defender, who meanwhile raised hopes for an equalizer in the 28th minute. There should be a result that increases the chances of qualifying early for the quarter-finals. “We have higher expectations, we wanted more,” Holzer said later, when the “Somme Team” won with Anton Lundel’s goal (the seventh minute) and Arto Rötsalainen’s second shot (52).

FAZ Sports Newsletter Mo. – the father. At 16:00; Sa. – And therefore. 6 o’clock. sign in



“I have to pay tribute to the boys for how patient they are,” said Tony Söderholm, national coach who grew up in Kauniainen near the capital Helsinki and who was unhappy with the success of his countrymen. Finland is a lot, you have to come very fast and drive to break the line of defense, and there was something missing. ”“ Then it’s a matter of mind as well. ”After the second setback in a row, the required entry into the knockout phase is also a test for the nerves of choice, which has started beautifully. With high goals, however, the good starting position is now over.

“There is no complacency from us”

“Overall, we can feel good, but everyone knows we have more in the tank,” Moritz Sider said. It was announced that two victories were the goal in the confrontations with the United States on Monday (3:15 pm). , Live broadcast on Sport1) and at the end of the preliminary round the next day with Latvia, when fans are allowed to enter the stadium again in Riga. “We have to make it difficult for others to defend against them,” said the 20-year-old, who declared that he wanted to play physically “a little” uncomfortable to the other side. “We have to make it difficult for others to defend against them.” Cider applies in principle as a prototype of dynamism. New German It is the powerhouse of the forming, which even on millimeter thin floor skis blades do not fall off quickly.