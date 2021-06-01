The 43 ” and 50 ” Realme Smart TVs 4K Unveiled

The Realme brand has officially unveiled the Realme X7 Max 5G Smartphone and Realme Smart TV 4K Smart TVs in India.

Televisions made their debut in versions with 43- and 50-inch screens. They do not differ in design and characteristics.

The new Realme Smart TV 4K features LED-backlit LCD panels, 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), 1.07 billion colors, 16: 9 aspect ratio, 178 ° viewing angle. The displays support 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, 83% NTSC color gamut and Dolby Vision, and are TÜV Rheinland certified. Provides its own Realme Chroma Boost color profile.

Televisions are equipped with a MediaTek chip, which consists of 4 ARM Cortex-A53 cores, an ARM Mali G52 GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. It runs the latest Android TV 10 OS with Chromecast support and Google Assistant.

The devices are equipped with four 24W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Surround Sound, four built-in voice control microphones, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (one of which is ARC-compatible), 2 USB ports, 1 AV, 1 tuner, 1 optical and Ethernet connector.

The 43-inch Realme Smart TV is $ 386, and the 50-inch 4K TV is $ 552. Sales will start in India on the 4th of June.

