COVID-19 Restrictions in Las Vegas Transferring Ball Riders Professional Championship Finals to North Texas – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Professional Bull Riders World Finals knocked off the glide in Arlington on Thursday, November 12th, the latest major sporting event to be held in North Texas.

Fan numbers are expected to reach 18,000 in each of the four rounds at AT&T Stadium through Sunday.

Athletes are also competing in the Women’s World Championships in Rodeo this week at the Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth, with the finals taking place at AT&T this weekend.

PBR moved out of its traditional Las Vegas venue in late September, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and after the World Championships and National Finals Rodeo announced similar steps.

PBR Commissioner Sean Gleeson said the health and safety protocols changed from week to week, but by following the guidelines, PBR was able to manage the spread of the virus.

He said, “He’s not just a cowboy and rushed into the fire.” “It was done with a lot of ingenuity. We got up, dusted ourselves, and found the best way forward.”

Three athletes had to withdraw from the event this week due to positive tests, Gleeson said, and others had to be quarantined due to exposure to positive cases.

In a makeshift arena built in a parking lot across from the stadium, people cheered for the athletes at the Miniature Bull Riders 2020 Finals; Children ride on small animals.

Cady Chatham, a 14-year-old bull rider from Glenn Rose, was happy to ride close to home and in front of the fans.

He said, “You have the attitude of trying to make them happy, and happy for you, so you have to ride with more power.”

