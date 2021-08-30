Postponing the date of registration in the portal; Registration will start from this date – News18 Lokmat

This is itExam dates were announced recently. Postgraduate studies in engineeringGATE is mandatory for admission to the courses. Hence the registration process for the GATE 2022 examAli announced that he will start soon. Accordingly, the registration process was scheduled to start from today, that is, from August 30. However, for some reason, the registration process has been postponedThis has been done. IIT Kharagpur has issued a notification in this regard on the portal of the official website .iitkgp.ac.in. However, no change has been made to the application deadline and screening dates. Now the process of registering for the GATE exam (Starting from 2 September. Candidates will be able to apply till September 24, 2021. This year to IIT KharagpurResponsible for organizing this year’s GATE exam. An information brochure detailing the test method, subject, syllabus, application process, etc. has been uploaded to the website. Candidates are to read the application form carefully and keep scanned copies of the required documents on hand before filling out the application. read this – Job Interview Tips: Never Make These Mistakes While Giving Your Introduction

The exam will be held in two periods

The GATE 2022 test is expected to be held on February 5, February 6, February 12 and February 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in two periods. The first period is from 9 am to 12 noon. In the second shift, the exam is held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The results of this test are expected to be announced on March 17, 2021.

Apply this way

Go to the official GATE website. Click on the registration link on the home page. Log in with your name, mobile phone number, and a valid email ID. Fill out all the required information on the application. Upload the required documents Pay the required fees online. Download a copy of the application.