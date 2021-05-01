Positive signs of the United States’ return to the nuclear agreement

Iran does not want to enter into direct negotiations with the United States at the nuclear meeting in Vienna. (Photo: VIA REUTERS) The spiritual leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Vienna According to the participants, there has been progress in talks about the United States’ return to the nuclear deal with Iran. There is reason for cautious optimism, on Twitter, Russian actor Mikhail Ulyanov after talks with diplomats from Russia, Germany, China, France and Great Britain. However, there is still some work to be done.

From the European negotiators ’point of view, the talks went very slowly. “We still have a lot to do, but very little time. Against this background, we were hoping for more progress this week,” the high-level diplomatic circles said Saturday. The representatives of Germany, Great Britain and France said at the conclusion of the third round of negotiations in Vienna that there was still no agreement on the main points.