Portugal reopens its doors to European tourists: entry rules

Everything is ready to restartPortugal incoming With the claim “Welcome to Portugal!” Now the country can welcome tourists from the European Union, from countries associated withThe Schengen area (LiechtensteinAnd the NorwayAnd the Iceland e Switzerland) And from kingdom united; Countries with an incidence rate of less than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Visitors to these countries are not subject to quarantine, subject to the situation of fighting the epidemic in Portugal and the countries of origin.

these MeasuresHowever, they always are Subject to review Depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the countries of origin and Portugal. Airlines will only allow passengers who have a destination or stopover in mainland Portugal, upon presentation of a certificate at the time of departure, Rt-Pcr molecular test To test for SARS-CoV-2 infection with a negative result, it is performed within 72 hours before departure (children under 2 years of age are exempt). In Portugal, there will be no need for another test or quarantine for travelers from these countries.

L ‘Portuguese Tourist Board Then he confirms that for arrivals at airports Azores Based on Madeira Molecular test can be done upon arrival, FREE SHIPPING, The passenger will have to wait in isolation at the place of residence for which the above test result has been booked (between 4 and 24 hours for test delivery). Children up to 11 years old upon arrival in Madeira and up to 12 years old upon arrival in the Azores are exempt. Also, for those who have landed in Airports Madeira and Puerto Santo, rules ”Green corridorA certificate of vaccination or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 disease can be brought.

Additionally, some rules remain in effect for everyone’s safety, such as the need to wear one maskBanning the consumption of alcohol in public places (except for restaurants and stands) restrictionsClosing time (Especially for shopping malls) and Eligibility Reception (restaurants and other indoor places).

In this regard, the Ente Turismo de Portugal has created the brand Clean and safe, That already formed more than 23,000 people And awarded to 21,700 exercises With the aim of supporting companies in identifying measures to be taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as well as boost Confidence In Portugal as a tourist destination. It is an initiative that coversThe entire sectorFrom accommodation facilities to tourist entertainment companies, restaurants, travel and tourism agencies, event planning companies, spas, car rentals, tourist offices, golf courses, museums, palaces, monuments, archaeological sites, libraries, Ciência Viva centers, entertainment venues, casinos, bingo, palaces, monuments, sites and service areas for camps and airports.