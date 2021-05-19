Rail: Malfunction after a lightning strike at Menden’s signal box

Menden.

A lightning bolt in a signal box in Minden on Tuesday also caused failures and delays in rail traffic on Wednesday morning.

There has been a delay in the train traffic since Tuesday evening. According to the railways, the cause is a lightning strike in a signal box in the Minden area.

Line trains Re 17 From towards the end of Warburg and start at Fröndenberg. The result is partial failures between Fröndenberg and Hagen.

Line trains RB 54 From towards the end of Minden and start on the Fröndenberg. The result is partial failures between Fröndenberg and Unna. The long cycle runs with delays on the usual route.

Line trains Re 57 It diverts between Fröndenberg and Dortmund-Hörde with stops in Ardey, Frömern and Unna. Trains have an additional delay of 20 to 30 minutes in both directions on this section of the route. Traffic has been replaced by two buses between Fröndenberg and Schwerte.





Deutsche Bahn asks customers to know the current state of the disruption before starting their journey.

There were several lightning strikes in Minden on Tuesday. Among other things, traffic lights broke down and alarms went off in stores.

