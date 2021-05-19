The world is on the edge of an abyss, the reasons

The Economic and social crisis The world could fall to the brink of an abyss: the alarm was sounded before Ban Ki-moon.

Former secretary ofHIM-HER-IT He warned the most powerful and powerful states on Earth: The next ten years will be crucial in avoiding many disasters.

The pandemic has launched a mechanism to accelerate serious crises that must be addressed as quickly as possible.

What is the world at risk? From Climate change In a water emergency, right down to gender inequality, the planet is on the verge of collapse.

Economic crisis and more: Is the world on the verge of collapse?

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke about the multiple disasters the world is currently facing, which have only been exacerbated by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Ban, who led the United Nations from 2007 to 2016, called on world leaders to act with determination to avoid failures on a number of issues.

Speaking to CNBC, the former UN Secretary noted the following:

“There are still two billion people who do not have them Drinkable water, more than 1.5 billion have no electricity There are more than 60 million students who do not go to school, not even primary school … ”

The focus is on the next ten years, which are of fundamental importance to work on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These are 17 goals the New York-based organization has created to work on economic, social and environmental sustainability by 2030.

If there are no positive results, the effects will be greatly affected. It would be a global failure and a world meltdown. More insecurity, poverty and shortages of primary commodities like water will translate into economic losses and social conflicts.

Water and the environment are crucial to avoiding disasters

The CEO of the Global Center for Adaptation, Patrick Verqueugen, speaking with Ban said:

“We are absolutely not prepared for the next crisisThe climate emergency … 90% of all natural disasters are related to water, more floods, more droughts, more storms, and more fires. Over the past two decades, these climate disasters have multiplied. Half a million people lost their lives and beyond $ 2 trillion in economic losses“

The numbers speak for themselves: In 2017, three storms cost the US economy $ 265 billion. Last year’s storm caused more than $ 55 billion in economic losses.

If food shortages, gender inequality, lack of education, and uninhabitable cities are added to this emergency, the result is worrisome: The world is on the edge of an abyss.