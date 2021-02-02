Podoroska remains difficult to solve and reached the second round in Australia

Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska Advance to the knockout stages of the WTA 500 Yara Valley ClassicWho plays in Melbourne, Australia, after defeating his Belgian counterpart Great Menin this morning 6-3 6-4.

Podorowska, born in Rosario and ranked 47th in the WTA world rankings, took an hour and 25 minutes to defeat Belgian Minin (110) and play her next match against the winner of the cross they had been cheering for since 6:15 AM. Venus Williams (90) The Czechs are the “top ten” Petra Kvitova (9).

Rosario, 23, made her debut in the competition on Sunday, beating the British Francesca Jones (244) for a rest of 6-1, 6-3, and Today showed great determination To beat Minin after he gave up twice in the second set.

WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic is played on a fast deck Prizes of $ 565,530 It is an aperitif from the Australian Open, the first major tournament this year which also begins next Monday in Melbourne.

The top favorite to win the title is the domestic tennis player Ashlight BartyNumber one in the world, he returned to the ring after nearly a year without competing with his choice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the major ring bats, such as the American bats, also participate in the competition Couch Quinine (4) and Serena Williams (11), Czech Republic Kvitova (9) and Carolina Pliskova (6), and Spanish Garby Muguruza (15th).