Podoroska remains difficult to solve and reached the second round in Australia

Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska Advance to the knockout stages of the WTA 500 Yara Valley ClassicWho plays in Melbourne, Australia, after defeating his Belgian counterpart Great Menin this morning 6-3 6-4.

Podorowska, born in Rosario and ranked 47th in the WTA world rankings, took an hour and 25 minutes to defeat Belgian Minin (110) and play her next match against the winner of the cross they had been cheering for since 6:15 AM. Venus Williams (90) The Czechs are the “top ten” Petra Kvitova (9).

