Koalas are now threatened with extinction in two Australian states

(CNN) — Australia on Friday listed koalas along most of its east coast as an endangered species after the marsupial’s native habitat was affected by prolonged drought. fires Forestry and logging.

Scientists and academics have warned that the famous Australian mammal could become extinct unless the government intervenes immediately to protect koalas and their habitat.

“This listing highlights the challenges facing the species,” Environment Minister Susan Lee said in a statement. “Together we can ensure a healthy future for koalas and this decision … will play a key role in this process.”

Lee said koalas in New South Wales and Queensland, and in the Australian Capital Territory, would now be considered critically endangered. This contradicts their previous classification of the weak.

Sharp decline in koala numbers

The Australian Koala Foundation reported last year that Australia had lost about 30% of its koalas in the past three years. It is estimated that the number has fallen from more than 80,000, in 2018, to less than 58,000. The worst drop was in New South Wales, where numbers fell by 41%.

A study by the WWF estimated that wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020 killed or injured more than 60,000 koalas, while the fires burned more than 17 million hectares, an area roughly half the size of Germany.

But even before the fires, koalas’ habitats were rapidly declining due to land clearing for agriculture, urban development, mining and forestry. Koalas live mainly in eucalyptus forests in the eastern states and along coastal fringes.

Environmental groups praised the decision, though they said it should have happened much sooner.

“We shouldn’t have allowed things to get to the point where we risk losing a national icon,” said Josie Schrad, director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“If we can’t protect the famous species endemic to Australia, what is the chance of a lesser known but no less important species?”