Netflix reveals new cast of Mike Flanagan series

Heather Langenkamp, ​​Horror Legend, and Superstars Too.

The news, dating back to last May, won’t escape from you: Mike Flanagan, The creator of the hit series Haunted by spirits, Joined forces with Netflix And his colleague Trevor Messi to produce it Midnight Club, Adapted from the novel by Christopher Pike’s children of the same name and his other works. Now, the video streaming service has announced youthful promises and other household names that will share this touching story set in a terminally ill teens and teens.

Midnight Club staff

And Flanagan wrote on Twitter that playing the children at the center of the story would be “a wonderful group of young actors”. It is about Iggy Regney H Illuminating Sheppard, With whom the director, screenwriter, and producer is already working with him on his other new TV series on Netflix Midnight Mass, From The Verse of Furukawa (The babysitter club) And beginners DelayAnd the Ruth CodeAnd the William Chris Somper H Suryan Sapkota.

Added to these with support roles Zach Guilford (Friday night lights), Samantha Seloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Matt Biddle (Narcos: MexicoAnd the myth of horror cinema Heather Langenkamp (nightmare), Chosen for the role of the enigmatic figure who runs the nursing home. “For a horror fanatic like me, Heather is a queen and I’m really excited to work with her,” added Flanagan.