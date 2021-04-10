PNP captain picks up a thief who stole his cell phone on Caquetá Bridge

PNP captain picks up a thief who stole his cell phone on Caquetá Bridge

Serenazgo agents in the Lima municipality managed to arrest two People who were involved in hijacking telephone equipment In the surrounded.

READ  The Galaxy S21 Ultra lost to the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it fell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *