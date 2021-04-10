PNP captain picks up a thief who stole his cell phone on Caquetá Bridge

Serenazgo agents in the Lima municipality managed to arrest two People who were involved in hijacking telephone equipment In the surrounded.

One of the detainees is the person who stole the cell phone from a passenger in Caqueta Bridge And he wanted to flee in the direction of Alfonso Ugarte Street. however, The victim turned out to be a plainclothes police captain, the same person who chased after him and managed to reach him with the help of calm. .

The criminal had to be brought down to the ground because he showed resistance. The policeman’s cell phone was found in his possession. For this reason, he was taken to Monserrate Police Station.

The other interloper is a minor of only 16 years old, who has been registered taking advantage of the traffic and red light to steal his property.

His last victim was a woman who was riding a taxi near by Paradero I think. The victim said: “I left my window open so that the air would come in and the criminal would come in, and his hand, and because he was carrying a mobile phone in his hand, he started resisting and took it away from me.”

The teenager was operated on Ricardo Palma Bridge When he tried to commit another burglary and confessed to the police.

The culprit has been transferred to Piedra Lisa Police Station The victim’s phone, valued at approximately 2000 EGP, was recovered.

Both victims went to the respective police stations to formalize their complaints to the police.