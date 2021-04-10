Let’s Dance 2021 (RTL): Auma Obama is the sister of the former president – who drove her to Germany

Auma Obama will star in Let’s Dance as the Candidate in 2021. It’s all about Barack Obama’s half-sister, who succeeds as a sociologist, lead speaker, journalist, and author.

Known to the general public since she campaigned for her half-brother in 2008 Barack Obama For the office of the President of the United States supported. Born in Kenya, Dr. Rita Uma Obama has an amazing personality Curriculum Vitae; She is among other things journalist And Sociologist And Book Author and lead speaker.

Nairobi – In the capital of the East African Republic was Kenya Uma Obama Born in 1960. Her father, Barack Obama Age.She worked as a government official, her mother, Kezia ObamaHouse wife. The Kenyan has six siblings and grew up with her mother first and then with her grandparents. When she met the British in 1996 Ian Manners Married, the couple moved to the UK. They had a daughter and soon they separated. Currently live journalist Again in Nairobi.

Auma Obama goes to Let’s Dance 2021: Your Résumé at a Glance

Uma Obama She spent the first twenty years of her life in Kenya until she fell in love with her fascination with authors Wolfgang Burchert And Heinrich Boyle 1980 drove to Germany. She received a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and studied German language and sociology.

Here are the main previous stops Curriculum Vitae Dependent Sociologist And journalist:

1987 Master’s degree at Heidelberg University

1996 MA from the German Academy of Film and Television in Berlin

1996 PhD at the University of Bayreuth

Activities in adult education at the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Germany

2008 Member of the election campaign team as her half-brother Barack Obama Run for the presidency of the United States

2010 – 2012 Member of the Board of Trustees of the German Jacobs Foundation

2010-2015 Coordination of the “Sport for Social Change” program in the international aid organization CARE

2013 foundation Uma Obama Corporation Voice Month, With the aim of empowering African children to lead their own lives

Candidate “Let’s Dance” Auma Obama – volunteer work and awards

Uma Obama He is Chairman of the German non-profit foundation World Future Council (WFC) and a board member of the Kenya Kilimanjaro Initiative. Since 2014 Sociologist As a sponsor of the international festival “Storymoja”, she also has honorary membership in the Zonta Club Leverkusen and at THW Jugend Deutschland.

Half-sister Barack Obama He was honored with many awards, including:

2019: Hans Rosenthal Honorary Award for your organization Voice Month

2017: TÜV Rheinland Global Compact International, Fit4Future Honorary Award

2016: Kiwanis Prize

2015: International Human Rights Prize, German Speakers Award, BAUM International Special Award

2014: Prix Courage Award

Uma Obama the “Let’s Dance” Candidate – her relationship with Barack Obama

Uma Obama She is the older half-sister of Barack Obama, She first called her in 1984 at the age of 24. The future president of the United States was working as a social worker in Chicago at the time. After Auma Obama wrote, she visited him in the US, after which the two toured Kenya together. In 2008, Uma was a member of Barack Obama’s campaign team.

The following works deal with the relationship with her half-brother:

The History of Auma Obama In Barack Obama Buch: “Dreams From My Father”

Uma Obama – Her Participation in Let’s Dance

Auma Obama in the 14th season of the hit RTL format let’s go dancing To be shown, which will air February 26, 2021. The half-sister of Barack Obama, Who served as the 44th president of the United States between 2008 and 2016, is running as a candidate. In addition to the successful Sociologist And journalist 13 other celebrities will test their skills with professional dancers on the dance floor.