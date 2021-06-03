PlayStation 4 “Evo Community Series” tournaments are on!

The world’s largest fighting game festival “The Evolution Championship Series” (known asEvo)
In March 2021, it was announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and RTS, which specializes in esports, would acquire Evo.
Publish American time at the same timeAugust 6, 2021 (Fri) – August 8, 2021 (Sunday), August 13, 2021 (Fri) – August 15, 2021 (Sunday)held during the periodonline here“” event completely online.
It wasn’t held last year for various reasons, but this news made fighting game fans around the world cheer!
The main games of the event, such as “STREET FIGHTER V CHAMPION EDITION”, “Tekken 7”, “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“, “Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (※ only in North America, Europe, Central and South America)”, etc., give everyone Impression that there are only a few games left, but this time it has been announced that the Evo main event will be held with PS4″Evo . Communities Series“Game!
The competition will be held all over the world!
“Evo COMMUNITY SERIES” is for “Evo Online” held in August,Play tournaments online with PS4 all over the world。
The total reward is74,000 USDevent broadcast timeMore than 100 hoursBig event on a large scale!
It will be as soon as possibleStarts June 10, 2021 (Thursday), I would like to present you the dates and games of each event!
PlayStation FGC Arcade Tournaments: Evo 版
|Match date
|June 10, 2021 (Thursday) to June 22, 2021 (Tuesday)
|competition area
|North America / Europe
|bonus
|$20,000 (global total prize)
|Participating games
|Granblue Fantasy comparison (Granblue Fantasy: Versus)
Guilty gear – pull –
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Tekken 7 (Tekken)
PlayStation Evo 2021 Tournaments Online Warm-up Tournament
|Match date
|June 26, 2021 (Saturday) to July 13, 2021 (Tuesday)
|competition area
|Asia (including Japan) / North America / South America / Europe / Middle East
|bonus
|$19,000 (global total prize)
|Participating games
|Guilty gear – pull –
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
STREET FIGHTER V CHAMPION VERSION
Tekken 7
PlayStation Evo 2021 tournaments online
|Match date
|July 8, 2021 (Thursday) to August 3, 2021 (Tuesday)
|competition area
|Japan / Asia / North America / South America / Europe / Middle East
※ This event will be held separately in Japan and other Asian regions
|bonus
|35,000 US dollars (global prize pool)
|Participating games
|Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Dragon Ball FighterZ)
Granblue Fantasy comparison (Granblue Fantasy: Versus)
Mobile Suit Gundam EXTREME VS. Maxi Boost ON
Skullgirls II again
SOULCALIBUR VI
Under Night Birth X: Late[cl-r]
The official website is now accepting orders!
competitions inplaystation competition centerAccept appointments.
There is also information such as disclosure rules, please confirm in detail before registering!
Not only the “Evo Online” main event, the “Evo COMMUNITY SERIE” event will definitely bring the excitement of fighting games around the world to a higher level!
In addition, the competition is not limited to players who are confident in technology, but also players who have not participated in the competition can consider participating!
See for detailsEvo Online official website (in English)orPlayStation.Blog (Chinese)Check!
PlayStation®4 “Evo Community Series” reviving fighting games will take place on June 10 (Thursday)!
Join the PS4 Open Championships before “Evo 2021 Online” launches in August!
Click here for details ⇒ https://t.co/qWINZxQm6V pic.twitter.com/3fiM4OjHef
– PlayStation Official (PlayStation_jp) June 1, 2021
