PlayStation 4 “Evo Community Series” tournaments are on!

The world’s largest fighting game festival “The Evolution Championship Series” (known asEvo)

In March 2021, it was announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and RTS, which specializes in esports, would acquire Evo.

Publish American time at the same timeAugust 6, 2021 (Fri) – August 8, 2021 (Sunday), August 13, 2021 (Fri) – August 15, 2021 (Sunday)held during the periodonline here“” event completely online.

It wasn’t held last year for various reasons, but this news made fighting game fans around the world cheer!

The main games of the event, such as “STREET FIGHTER V CHAMPION EDITION”, “Tekken 7”, “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“, “Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (※ only in North America, Europe, Central and South America)”, etc., give everyone Impression that there are only a few games left, but this time it has been announced that the Evo main event will be held with PS4″Evo . Communities Series“Game!

The competition will be held all over the world! ｢Evo COMMUNITY SERIES｣ PlayStation 4 tournaments Play Station “Evo COMMUNITY SERIES” is for “Evo Online” held in August,Play tournaments online with PS4 all over the world。

The total reward is74,000 USDevent broadcast timeMore than 100 hoursBig event on a large scale!

It will be as soon as possibleStarts June 10, 2021 (Thursday), I would like to present you the dates and games of each event! PlayStation FGC Arcade Tournaments: Evo 版 PlayStation FGC Arcade Tournaments: Evo 版 Play Station Match date June 10, 2021 (Thursday) to June 22, 2021 (Tuesday) competition area North America / Europe bonus $20,000 (global total prize) Participating games Granblue Fantasy comparison (Granblue Fantasy: Versus)

Guilty gear – pull –

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Match date June 26, 2021 (Saturday) to July 13, 2021 (Tuesday) competition area Asia (including Japan) / North America / South America / Europe / Middle East bonus $19,000 (global total prize) Participating games Guilty gear – pull –

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

STREET FIGHTER V CHAMPION VERSION

Tekken 7 PlayStation Evo 2021 tournaments online PlayStation Evo 2021 tournaments online Play Station Match date July 8, 2021 (Thursday) to August 3, 2021 (Tuesday) competition area Japan / Asia / North America / South America / Europe / Middle East

※ This event will be held separately in Japan and other Asian regions bonus 35,000 US dollars (global prize pool) Participating games Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Dragon Ball FighterZ)

Granblue Fantasy comparison (Granblue Fantasy: Versus)

Mobile Suit Gundam EXTREME VS. Maxi Boost ON

Skullgirls II again

SOULCALIBUR VI

Under Night Birth X: Late[cl-r]