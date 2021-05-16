Platia Magazine – The Savonlinna Festival in Finland has canceled its operas for this summer

The Savonlinna Festival, in Finland, has canceled its opera performances for this summer

festival SavonlinnaOne of the most awaited dates with classic appointments every summer, due to its amazing natural and historical location, has made the design Canceling the singing posts From 2021, due to the epidemiological situation of covid19 in the country.

Thus, the festival’s general manager, Jan Strandholm, stated that “The prospects of the epidemic in Finland in July are still so uncertain that opera and orchestral performances with Carita Matela will be canceled. Other concerts and the Timo Mustakallio National Singing Competition will take place as planned. Carita Matila’s new concerts, which she will perform with the pianist, will complete the summer party range. The festival contact With all subscribers and May 31 The new summer 2022 reference will be issued.

Photo: Valtteri Hirvonen.