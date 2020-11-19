Google Pixel Annual Dubbed Event Night In launch This time, it happened a month and a half ago, and now, you can finally come out (or online) to buy your Pixel 4a 5G unit. The phone was available for pre-order since the day before Halloween, October 29, but you can now put it in your cart and get it straight away.

If you’re still deciding between the $ 700 Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G’s, the latter is the best option if you ask us. It has the same chipset and cameras as the Pixel 5, and it gives you a bigger screen and headphone jack. The screen is definitely not as smooth as the Pixel 5, and it doesn’t have wireless charging, an IP rating, or the largest number of RAM. You’ll also get a plastic back instead of the aluminum exterior. But if you think about it, are these features worth the $ 200 premium?

The Pixel 4a 5G is available from many retailers and carriers across the United States. It’s only available in one version: Black only with 128GB of storage space. You’ll have to pay $ 500 at most stores, and there’s a $ 100 bonus for Verizon’s ultra-low-range variant. Premium Pixel Canvas Bag is available for $ 40 at Google Store.

On Google FiPixel 4a 5G is currently only $ 299 for new customers or $ 349 for existing subscribers.

