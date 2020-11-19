“Who Thinks It Is?”: George Clooney revealed the details of his old feud with Russell Crowe

George Clooney and his old feud with Russell Crowe

George Clooney is one of the most beloved men in Hollywood and the general public. However, despite his friendly demeanor, the Oscar winner does not have a friendly relationship with all of his teammates. In a recent interview with the magazine GQ, In which he also confirmed that he had given a million dollars to his close friends in 2013, the movie star revealed some Details of the old feud between him and Russell Crowe, who is also a famous actor.

As described, it all began in 2005 when “Gladiator” hero insulted Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro and George Clooney, describing them.Sold “ To appear in ads.

In an interview with the post, Clooney recalled his colleague’s quotes: Out of nowhere, he said, “I’m not a traitor like Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, and George Clooney. “Where the hell did this come from?”

When the director also learned of the New Zealand’s comments, he reacted with a humorous response that mocked Rock Crowe’s band, “30 Odd Foot Of Grunts.”

“I made a statement that said, ‘He might be right. And I’m glad he told us, because Bob, Harrison and I were also thinking of creating a band, which would also fall under the Abuse of Fame. “.

But even though he assured his response was not malicious, he still managed to anger Crowe. According to Clooney himself:That’s when he got really mad at me. Who the hell does this guy think he is? It’s Frank Sinatra’s ambition“.

At the time, the protagonist of “Gravity” said he noticed that both were wrong when sending messages through others, so he decided to promote a more personal approach to clarify the situation and restore peace: “I sent him a message saying, Dude, the only people who succeed when two famous people quarrel are from the magazine. Persons. What the hell happened to you?“

The olive branch seems to have succeeded. In response, Crowe decided to send his partner a sample of his music and a poetry book to apologize for starting the fight. “He apologized for insulting me, which is something he actually did. He fought with me for no reasonThe actor explained.

Later, the two actors met on the red carpet at the Golden Globes; it was there that Crowe tried to personally apologize, but Clooney was not willing to budge because he didn’t take the actor’s words well. “I think he said to me, “I misspelled it,” and I replied, “Yes, yes whatever.”“”.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star also said in his interview that he is not a fan of fights between co-workers and that he would rather see other celebs at war on social media. “I wouldn’t do that, but it’s so much fun“.

Speaking to the magazine, the translator confirmed that he provided $ 1 million to his 14 close friends.Basically what I thought was that if I were suddenly hit by a bus, all of them would actually appear in my will. So why wait“, reveal.

Clooney is currently married to a lawyer Amal Alamuddin He is the father of twins, so he wanted to thank the support they had provided him throughout his career.

“I told myself that the only thing I really had were these guys, who had helped me one way or the other for 35 years. I had slept on their couches when I broke, and they loaned me money so I could get by.” “I realized that without them I wouldn’t have achieved anything for me.”

By the way, the 59-year-old actor also explained that he gave them this amount in cash and in an exclusive branded bag.

