‘Perfect Position’: Nico Manion is happy to land with the Warriors after slipping in the 2020 NBA Draft

Niko Manion Wait longer than expected to hear his name call out in 2020 Draft NBABut she was worth it.

“Surreal,” said the Arizona ranger. “When I heard that I got the call and found out that the Golden State had been recruited, it was just a burst of emotion because my dad (Pace) was also formulated by a Golden State. Yes, that’s inexplicable. It’s a blessing to be fulfilled.”

Manion admitted going 48th overall to the Warriors “not where I wanted to go by number,” but he is relishing the opportunity to develop with what has been the most successful NBA franchise of the past decade.

And he can do so under the supervision of fellow UA Producer Steve Kerr, who tweeted “Bear Down!” When the choice was announced.

“I’ve spoken to him before and talked to him recently, and he looks like he’s just an amazing guy,” Manion said. “I think he’s running a clean ship in the Golden State, and he’s a hard worker, and I think that rubs off men. One thing I’ll say about Coach Kerr is that he looks like he’s really getting his buddies looking, which really pays off in the long run. I think the guys who play with him are … They will fight for him because they know he has their interest and he will go on the racket for them. “

One of those guys Stephen Curry, The top goalkeeper in the NBA.

“This is just another situation that I think is surreal,” Manion said. “When I found out, this was kind of the first thing I thought: learning from Steve. He’s been in the league for a while, the best multi-time player. Actually I really met him. I played in Steve’s camp and got to know him a little bit. But I’m excited man. I think the most important thing for me is that I get someone I can really learn from. He is a vet and one of the best players ever. I will be like a sponge, trying to absorb as much information as possible from him. “

Mannion had a disappointing season in Arizona considering the hype he made as an All-American McDonald’s. That’s why, in just months, he’s gone from picking a potential lottery to picking late in the second round.

But Manion thinks he’s a different player now. He added “12 to 15” pounds to his now 6-foot, 3-foot, 190-pounds frame and modified a couple of twos to his blouse in hopes that it would become a more consistent shooter.

Manion said: “I don’t think I hit the ball properly or could hit it in Arizona … Now I’m shooting the ball better than ever.” “I think the important thing also is the system that the Golden State plays. I think I’ll be able to get along with that properly.”

The Mannion games industry might be needed from the start now that he’s an All-Star Ranger Clay Thompson He is said to have suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, and he will have an extra boost when he first appeared.

“Being No. 48 gives me a small slice on my shoulder,” said Manion. “I’d like to say more than just a slide. But honestly I’ve lost the words. I think next year, I don’t have any expectations of going into the season. I’m just ready to get there and learn and work. I actually spoke to Coach Kerr, and he pushed me more. So I’m excited. To get there, learn and work as hard as possible and see what we can do next year. “

Mannion called it “the ideal situation”.

He said “I’m high.” “I’m still at a loss for words. I’ve been with my family for the past 30 or 40 minutes since I got criticized, and I’ve been crying and crying, and it’s a surreal feeling.”