Phil Collins is seeking to end his ex-wife’s armed occupation of his mansion with a lawsuit

The “You Be In My Heart” singer is suing his ex-wife Orianne Cevey and her new husband Thomas Bates for an illegal detainee and forced entry after they refused to vacate his Florida home.

Phil CollinsHis Miami mansion in Miami was reportedly taken over by ex-wife Urian Seifi with armed guards to keep it out of his private property. According to a lawsuit filed by the British singer last week, the mother of two hired a crew of at least four armed guards to patrol the house, changed security codes for alarms, shut down surveillance cameras, and prevented real estate agents from showing the house. .

For this reason, the 69-year-old star is suing his ex-wife. The lawsuit also alleges that Orian and her new husband, Thomas Bates, “are threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their illegal occupation of property by force.”

“There is an urgent need for a court order to end the armed occupation and the takeover of the defendant’s new girlfriend and new husband of Phil Collins’ home,” the lawsuit said. In the 96-page file, the owner of the jewelry store is said to threaten to reveal private information about her famous ex-lover unless he pays her an “unreasonable amount of money based on a non-existent verbal agreement.”

Phil is also concerned about his memorabilia, including many trophies and gadgets, believing that “Mrs. Bates, Mr. Bates, or their agents will remove, conceal, or destroy personal, valuable and irreplaceable property.”

Phil’s attorney Geoffrey Fisher said in a statement to the Miami Herald, “Mrs. Bates, as she is now known, is trying to get rid of Phil Collins for the money, and as his attorney and former Federal District Attorney, I have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. I will use every legal remedy to get her out of Home. ”

Regarding one of the concerns that Phil addressed in his lawsuit, the judge placed an agreement that protected his personal, irreplaceable property that still remained in the home. On Tuesday, October 20, the judge ruled that “In the Air Tonight” had the right to enter the house and select their own items. If the parties agree that the items are only his property, they will be sent to Collins, otherwise the property will be sent to storage, where it will remain until a hearing or settlement conference takes place.

Phil was reported to have been upset after discovering Orrian, with whom he shares two sons, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, married another man, 31-year-old businessman and musician, Thomas, in Las Vegas last August. He was demanding that his ex-wife vacate his Florida home by August 6, four days after she married her new husband.