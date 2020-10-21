Animaniacs Reboot on Hulu: Pinky, Brain Return – Watch the trailer [VIDEO]

Related stories

“Quantum mechanics, the quinoa coil, Queen Bey – we’ve lost so much!” The Warner Brothers (and Warner Sister!) Return to explore the trappings of the modern world in Hulu’s official trailer Animaniacs Reboot.

And you’ll be happy to know that Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are just as self-conscious as ever, and open the trailer by stating that “reboots are symptoms of a fundamental lack of authenticity in Hollywood” that is until Hulu gives them a ridiculous amount of money to get back on TV. After 22 years.

Then we take a look at some of the trio’s impending hoaxes, including a pretty pony with an ugly prediction, the sibling animation style shift, and what appears to be the baby of a giant Donald Trump. why not.

The two-minute peek also provides a first look at the return of Pinky and the Brain, as the former tries to navigate the world of online dating, only to counteract an endless influx of catfish.

Our only complaint? There is no indication AnimaniacsThe beloved supporting characters – Hello Nurse, Slappy Squirrel, Goodfeathers, Rita, Runt, Buttons and Mindy, Minerva Mink, etc. – led us to believe that they would not be appearing in these initial 13 episodes. (We’ll look like it’s already ordered Season 2.)

Click PLAY in the video above to get your first look at Hulu Animaniacs Reboot, premiere on November 20, then Leave a comment with your thoughts below.