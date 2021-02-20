Peta Kathalu, plot and trailer for the new Indian movie on Netflix





Peta Kathalu, Indian anthology film from February 19 on Netflix. The plot and trailer for the movie directed by four different directors

As of February 19, it will be available on the broadcast platform Netflix Indian Anthological Film Pita Catalo. It seems the giant wants to focus again on Hindi films; In fact the latter comes after a success White Tiger. Despite the film’s fame, the movie starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas He did not go in Top Ten Of the most famous titles on Netflix in Italy. We will see if a Pita Catalo You will touch a different fate.

This anthology tells four stories about the challenges women face and the complexities of relationships. The idea for this film came as a result of a meeting of four young Indian directors: Tharon Basker, P. Nandini Reddy, Ng Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. This narrative formula seems to convince everyone, including the lead actress in Story One: “The narration is raw, original and touches the chords of the audience [la prima storia ndr.] It is the story of a brave woman and her trials. It deals with various sensitive topics that make the story impactful and applicable.Announce Amala Ball, moving forward: “It’s more convincing thanks to the short film format.”

In the actors we find Indian stars Amala Ball, Ashwin Kakumano, Isha Ripa, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Sanfy Megana, Sanjith Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Naveen Kumar, Satya Dev, Srinivas Avasarala, Ashima Narwal.

Below is the movie trailer in Telugu language Subtitled in English, as of February 19 on Netflix

the plot

Four different women, four journeys of love and betrayal. The common thread? Everyone wants to dismantle patriarchy. Lust, innocence, power dynamics, and wisdom about life, Peta Kathalu addresses love and human relationships from different perspectives.

Cast