Party leader calls the US a “pseudo-democracy” after the Capitol attack

Beirut (DPA / EP). Shiite party militia leader Hassan Nasral has warned of the “big” repercussions that the attack on the Capitol will have on Wednesday from the championship of President Donald Trump’s supporters, who have demonstrated the so-called pseudo-American democracy.

“What happened in the United States is very great and its repercussions are very great,” Nasral said in a televised speech.

