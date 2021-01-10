Party leader calls the US a “pseudo-democracy” after the Capitol attack

Beirut (DPA / EP). Shiite party militia leader Hassan Nasral has warned of the “big” repercussions that the attack on the Capitol will have on Wednesday from the championship of President Donald Trump’s supporters, who have demonstrated the so-called pseudo-American democracy.

“What happened in the United States is very great and its repercussions are very great,” Nasral said in a televised speech.

Related news

The leader also considered that the events that took place in the famous Washington building are a clear example of the “so-called pseudo-American democracy” and the danger of someone like Trump winning the presidency.

Nasral said that God protected the world for four years, adding that the nuclear symbols were “in the hands of a madman and a tyrant.”

“We ask God to preserve the world until the handover of January 20,” the Hezbollah chief asked, referring to the date of the new president, Joe Biden, taking office, a ceremony in which Trump announced that it would not help, in a decision unprecedented in the modern history of American democracy.

Trump’s announcement came as he faces mounting threats of accountability for the second time, after Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol building by a crowd of supporters encouraged by his unfounded allegations of voter fraud that left five dead.