Party and Andreescu in the Miami final – Tsitsipas out

Miami (AFP) – Defending champion Ashley Party of Australia and Canadian Bianca Andreescu plays the women’s tennis final in Miami.

Former US Open winner Andreescu won after hours of waiting due to rain 7: 6 (9: 7), 3: 6, 7: 6 (7: 4) against Maria Scari from Greece. Only 2:42 hours ended at 1:43 am local time in Florida after it began with a delay of more than three hours. First seeded Parti won in the semifinals against Jelena Sweetolina of Ukraine 6: 3, 6: 3.

For the men, the next highest player said goodbye to the final. After Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, number one in the world ranking, is also the quarterfinals finalist for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who started the tournament in second place. The 22-year-old lost to Hubert Horkcache of Poland 6: 2, 3: 6, 4: 6.

Russian No. 4 seed Andrei Rublev is now the favorite in the tournament after 7: 5, 7: 6 (9: 7) against American Sebastian Korda. In the semi-final on Friday, Horkac and Roblego, as well as Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Yannick Sener of Italy, will meet. Top stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer canceled the Masters tournament for various reasons.

