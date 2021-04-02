The record for the regional league season Nord 21/22

The record for the regional league season Nord 21/22

At the moment, it remains unclear if and how the current season in Regionalliga Nord will end. However, Al Ittihad and clubs are already planning for the upcoming 21/22 season in the background. Meanwhile, NFV announced a new record. A total of 34 football clubs from northern Germany applied for admission to the Northern Region men’s league in time and submitted their documents for examination to the North German Football Association (NFV). There were no more clubs.

Nineteen clubs from Lower Saxony, five from Hamburg, four from Bremen and six from Schleswig-Holstein have applied to join the Nord region. Wanted from the Lübeck region Field of Death SVAnd VfB Lübeck And 1. FC Phoenix Lübeck license. The other three teams from Schleswig-Holstein are the U23 from Holstein Kiel, The dependent Heider SV And the Switch SC Flensburg.

Lower Saxony (19 clubs):

1. FC Germania Egstorph / Lingerie

BSV Kickers Emden

BSV “Black and White” Rehden

Hannover 96 U23

Hesslinger SC

HSC from 1893

Lueneburg SK Hansa B

Sport Club Spiel / Vinhaus

SSV controversial

SV Atlas Delmenhorst

SV Drutscherson / Asil

SV Meben

SV Ramlingen-Ehlershausen

TSV HavelseTuS Blau-Weiss Lohne

VFB Oldenburg

VFL Oldenburg SC

Wolfsburg U23

VfV Borussia 06 Hildesheim

Hamburg (5 clubs):

Altona 93

FC Eintracht Norderstedt

FC Teutonia Ottensen v. 1905

FC St. Pauli U23

Hamburger SV U21

