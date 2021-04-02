The record for the regional league season Nord 21/22

At the moment, it remains unclear if and how the current season in Regionalliga Nord will end. However, Al Ittihad and clubs are already planning for the upcoming 21/22 season in the background. Meanwhile, NFV announced a new record. A total of 34 football clubs from northern Germany applied for admission to the Northern Region men’s league in time and submitted their documents for examination to the North German Football Association (NFV). There were no more clubs.
Nineteen clubs from Lower Saxony, five from Hamburg, four from Bremen and six from Schleswig-Holstein have applied to join the Nord region. Wanted from the Lübeck region Field of Death SVAnd VfB Lübeck And 1. FC Phoenix Lübeck license. The other three teams from Schleswig-Holstein are the U23 from Holstein Kiel, The dependent Heider SV And the Switch SC Flensburg.
Lower Saxony (19 clubs):
1. FC Germania Egstorph / Lingerie
BSV Kickers Emden
BSV “Black and White” Rehden
Hannover 96 U23
Hesslinger SC
HSC from 1893
Lueneburg SK Hansa B
Sport Club Spiel / Vinhaus
SSV controversial
SV Atlas Delmenhorst
SV Drutscherson / Asil
SV Meben
SV Ramlingen-Ehlershausen
TSV HavelseTuS Blau-Weiss Lohne
VFB Oldenburg
VFL Oldenburg SC
Wolfsburg U23
VfV Borussia 06 Hildesheim
Hamburg (5 clubs):
Altona 93
FC Eintracht Norderstedt
FC Teutonia Ottensen v. 1905
FC St. Pauli U23
Hamburger SV U21