The record for the regional league season Nord 21/22

At the moment, it remains unclear if and how the current season in Regionalliga Nord will end. However, Al Ittihad and clubs are already planning for the upcoming 21/22 season in the background. Meanwhile, NFV announced a new record. A total of 34 football clubs from northern Germany applied for admission to the Northern Region men’s league in time and submitted their documents for examination to the North German Football Association (NFV). There were no more clubs.

