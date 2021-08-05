Olympia Today – Day 13: It Happened Tonight And It Hasn’t Come Yet

It almost became a complete set of medals for German Olympians: swimmer Florian Willbrook won the long-awaited gold medal in open water, and the asymmetric kayak duo Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf took the silver. Only a men’s hockey player missed a surprise medal for the first time since Sydney 2000. Later in the day, cyclists on the track stand a good chance of winning.

That was important Florian Willbrook He fulfilled his dream of gold. After the 23-year-old had already earned a bronze medal from the Tokyo Aquatics Center in the 1500m freestyle, Willbrook dominated the open water competition and was clearly the strongest swimmer at 10km.

also Max Hoff And Jacob Schopf They calculated their chances of winning the gold, but the German “Generation Boat” – 38-year-old Hoff and 22-year-old Schopf – had to admit defeat to Australian duo Jan van der Westhosen and Thomas Green. So it was silver for a two-man kayak at 1,000 metres.

German Women’s sprint relay He may hope for a medal. Rebecca Haas, Alexandra Burghardt, Tatjana Pinto and Gina Lokenkemper only need 42.00 seconds over the 4x100m – that was enough to win the preliminaries and for the third best time overall. The final match will take place on Friday at 3:30 pm. The men’s quartet also made it to the finals on Friday (at 3:50 p.m.), but he’s nothing but an outside player there — even if the US favorites failed surprisingly in the lead-up to the race.

And gold won for the USA with that, as expected Ryan Crozer. The defending champion in Shot Put He weighed his gym equipment to 23.30 metres, a new Olympic record. READ Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruz Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

Germans men’s hockey He missed the bronze medal for the first time in 21 years without a precious metal. In the match for third place, the team surrounding captain Tobias Hawke lost in a turbulent match 4:5 (3:3) against India, although they had already led 3:1. In the semi-finals, the DHB team had to admit defeat to the Australians , who will play for the gold medal against world champions Belgium from 12 noon at Oi Hockey Stadium.

with the skateboard In Ariaki Park he has the only German principle Tyler Edtmaier She lost a surprise, but fulfilled the dream of sharing – despite having an arm. The 20-year-old who broke his talk in practice finished 15th, the park’s first Olympic champion is an Australian. Keegan Palmer. That would be important The classic Olympic movie starts at 9:30 a.m.: Competitions Walker Start with the men’s 20km run. To Germany goes among other things Christopher Link At the start, which placed fifth in Rio 2016. German track cyclists have so far enjoyed successful games. Emma Haines And Leah Sophie FriedrichThose who won the silver medal in the team sprint together made it to the Kirin quarter-finals and have a chance to win more medals.

I am sports climber From 10:30 in the morning things get to work: then the first Olympic final of the young sport with speed discipline begins. From 11:30 a.m., The Rock continues, before making a decision with the major sub-discipline at 2.30 p.m. Germany’s Alexander Migos and Jan Hueger missed the last round of the quarter-finals. READ Hungary welcomes 20,000 fans to the European Super Cup amid mounting coronavirus fears Books in London in 2012 Kirani James History when he became the first athlete from the tiny Caribbean state of Grenada to win an Olympic gold medal. Starting at 2 p.m., sprinter James gets the chance to repeat this success: Via the 400 meters The 28-year-old was already faster than the rest in the semi-finals, and James is the favorite in the finals.

At the end of competition day, determine the queen and king of athletics: In hexa and deca The last workouts are scheduled for 2:30pm and 2:30pm, the women’s 800m run, and the men’s 1500m race. There are chances of getting a German medal after injury Niklas Cowles No more, even to Caroline Schaeffer After a long, disappointing jump, it’s probably only for the top ten.