Paralympics attract attention today | Sports | DW

Patricia Hariza (Poland) vs Jingjing Zhou (China), Wheelchair Battles – Dejin – Class B Round 1, Makuhari Messe Hole B, Chiba

Arina Gerasimova (Russia), goal ball – preliminary round Group C, China v Russia, Makuhari Messi Hall C, Chiba

Shay Graham (Australia) vs. Sebastien Verdin (France) and Corentin Le Guin (France), Wheelchair Rugby – Mixed – Preliminary Round Group A, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Samira Krioua (Algeria) Weightlifting -45kg Final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

Lin Ma (Australia), singles table tennis Grade 9 Group C, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Romario Marquez (Brazil), Goal Ball Preliminary Round – Group A, Brazil v USA, Makuhari Messi Hall, Tokyo.

Maisie Summers-Newton (Great Britain), wins gold with Paralympic record, swim – 200m medley – SM6 Final, Tokyo Aquatics Center, Tokyo

Ewoud Vromant (Belgium) Cycling Track – C2 3000m – Solo Pursuit – Qualifying, Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Lee Pearson (Great Britain) and his Breezer Horse, Individual Dressage Competition – Level 2 Test, Equestrian Park, Tokyo

Hayden Barton Coates (New Zealand) and his Hakka Dance teammates, rugby in a wheelchair – Group B Preliminary Round, Great Britain v New Zealand, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Latifa Tijani (Nigeria), Kraftdreikampf – 45kg Final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

USA national team coach after their competition against Canada, Rugby preliminary round in a wheelchair, Group B, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo