Paolo Nutini returns to play live at Glasgow مهرجان

Paolo Notini will return to Play live After four years of complete absence from the stage. It will take place in Scotland, on the stage of the TRNSMT Festival next summer. The TRNSMT It is a music festival organized in Glasgow Green, Scottish city park, organized by DF . parties.
The festival finally announced Ladder The event to be held from July 8-10, 2022 that will host artists of the highest caliber, including: Paolo Notini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi, the songwriter of Bathgate who held the title of best-selling album in the UK for two consecutive years. A real explosion of talent, both Scottish and international. But that’s not all, because Beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines DC, Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice will also perform.
Despite the evening’s kindergarten, the most awaited artist is Paolo Notini. Paisley’s talent had to wait four long years to be able to return to the stage in fact, the last performance dates back to 2017. After a long period of absence, the singer will make up for it once again by singing his greatest hits such as: candiesAnd Jenny, don’t be in a hurry NS iron sky On the main stage TRNSMT with an epic set and incredible performances. Paolo Notini had also attended the long-awaited festival in 2018, but in the crowd, as a spectator.
Paolo Notini lives: where and how to buy tickets
At the time, fans were literally crazy and will be even more so in the upcoming 2022 edition where they can see him sing at the top of his lungs with him. The costs A ticket, available on WWW.TRNSMTFEST.COM, is £155 for general admission and £260 for VIP admission, with a small addition to the booking fee, but it’s well worth it…it will definitely be a hit!
