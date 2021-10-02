Paolo Nutini returns to play live at Glasgow مهرجان

Paolo Notini will return to Play live After four years of complete absence from the stage. It will take place in Scotland, on the stage of the TRNSMT Festival next summer. The TRNSMT It is a music festival organized in Glasgow Green, Scottish city park, organized by DF . parties.

The festival finally announced Ladder The event to be held from July 8-10, 2022 that will host artists of the highest caliber, including: Paolo Notini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi, the songwriter of Bathgate who held the title of best-selling album in the UK for two consecutive years. A real explosion of talent, both Scottish and international. But that’s not all, because Beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines DC, Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice will also perform.