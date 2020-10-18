Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler
21´

Rodriguez, from the Blue Sky team, is moving with the ball past him.

11´

Yellow card by Luis Romos and Jesus Duenas.

Corner shot by Blue Cross. Without much risk.

Cruz Azul already generates the first danger in the attack.

Cruz Azul has room for tigers

Cruz Azul: Lineup

Corona, Dominguez, Romo, Aldret, Escobar, Reyes, Rivero, Jotun, Alvarado, Orbelin and “Capecita”

Tigers: lineup

Guzmán, Reyes, Meza, Carioca, Fernandez, Pesaro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Duenas, Geniac, Lopez

This is how Cruz Azul arrived at the Aztec Stadium

Key findings

In the morning, Cruz Azul defeated Tigres 2-1, and the result reached second place in the general table. Meanwhile, U17 won the slightest difference against Nuevo Leon’s team, putting them in 10th place with 25 points in the competition.

Duel on the goleo board

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

Cruz Azul: the last line-up

J Corona, J. Domínguez, A. Aldrete, J. Escobar, J. Reyes; J. Domínguez, I. Rivero, Y. Yotún, O. Pineda; J. Rodríguez, S. Giménez.

Quartet arbitration

Machine with rail up

Although they are ranked second in the general table with 26 units, they are not entirely happy to have two consecutive matches without knowing victory. Cruz Azul needs three points to close the gap behind Baggio, who tops the table with 30 points.

Claw sharpening

After a hesitant start, with Ricardo Ferretti’s management being questioned at the helm of the cat team, it seems that the UANL team has found the compass and in this final of the tournament they are already in the first places in the classification, for Tigress it will be essential not to lose in order to qualify directly.

Starting time

Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will take place at Azteca Stadium, CDMX, Al Balad. The start of the match has been set at 10:00 PM ET.

welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of Match 2020: Cruz Azul vs Tigres! My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your host for this game. We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as they happen right here on VAVEL.

