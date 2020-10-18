Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Rodriguez, from the Blue Sky team, is moving with the ball past him.

Yellow card by Luis Romos and Jesus Duenas.

Corner shot by Blue Cross. Without much risk.

Cruz Azul already generates the first danger in the attack.

Corona, Dominguez, Romo, Aldret, Escobar, Reyes, Rivero, Jotun, Alvarado, Orbelin and “Capecita”

Guzmán, Reyes, Meza, Carioca, Fernandez, Pesaro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Duenas, Geniac, Lopez

In the morning, Cruz Azul defeated Tigres 2-1, and the result reached second place in the general table. Meanwhile, U17 won the slightest difference against Nuevo Leon’s team, putting them in 10th place with 25 points in the competition.

J Corona, J. Domínguez, A. Aldrete, J. Escobar, J. Reyes; J. Domínguez, I. Rivero, Y. Yotún, O. Pineda; J. Rodríguez, S. Giménez.

Although they are ranked second in the general table with 26 units, they are not entirely happy to have two consecutive matches without knowing victory. Cruz Azul needs three points to close the gap behind Baggio, who tops the table with 30 points.

After a hesitant start, with Ricardo Ferretti’s management being questioned at the helm of the cat team, it seems that the UANL team has found the compass and in this final of the tournament they are already in the first places in the classification, for Tigress it will be essential not to lose in order to qualify directly.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will take place at Azteca Stadium, CDMX, Al Balad. The start of the match has been set at 10:00 PM ET.

