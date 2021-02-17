Osaka, Williams and Carazio in the semi-finals

sIrina Williams came close to achieving the most important record in a Grand Slam tournament. The long-running world number one moved to the semi-finals of the Australian Open tennis tournament for the ninth time on Tuesday with a fantastic score of 6: 3, 6: 3 over Simona Halep of Romania, so she still has a chance to win her 24 Grand Slam tournament. The 39-year-old last won the Grand Slam in Melbourne in 2017 and has since chased the record for Australian Margaret Court, which has been sparking controversy over anti-gay and lesbian statements.

“It was the best game she had played in this tournament so far. After her success in the previous finalists, Halep said,“ I knew I had to get better. ”Only at the start of the second set did the seven-time winner go through a small period of weakness, then dominate the seed Second in the world for its tennis power.

Williams versus Osaka in the semifinals

Serena Williams will meet Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals on Thursday. The Melbourne winner of the year 2019 won in a ratio of 6: 2, 6: 2 over Hsieh Su Wei from Taiwan. In just 66 minutes, the 23-year-old Japanese won her match against 12-year-old Hsieh Su Wei from Taiwan 6: 2, 6: 2. Williams of Osaka, who lost in the 2018 US Open final, said: “She’s a tough player. An inspiration off the field too. “

In the quarter-finals on Wednesday, world number one Ashley Barty of Australia and the Czech Republic Karolina Moshova will face in addition to America’s Jessica Bigula and Jennifer Brady, both of whom are coached by German Michael Gieserer.



Naomi Osaka became the first female tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open.

“I usually never look at my home plate, but everyone talked to me about it.” “I had no choice but to see who would be my next opponent,” said third-place Osaka after her nineteenth straight win. “Regardless of what it would be, I am looking forward to it.” Hsieh Su Wei was able to look forward to a record: at the age of thirty-five, she is the oldest professional tennis player for women and men, and at that age made her Grand Slam debut – celebrating the quarter-finals role.

The first appearance of the Grand Slam Championship for Carazio

Aslan Karazio has also achieved something unique so far. As the first player in professional tennis history, the Russian reached the semi-finals on his debut at Grand Slam. Russia, the 27-year-old, beat Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov, Patient 2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2. A surprise fight, the 114th in the world ranking, on Thursday against defending champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia, who Defeated Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, to reach the final. “I have received about 200 messages on WhatsApp, and there will be more,” said Carazio, who lived and trained in Israel, Haley in Westphalia and Barcelona.



The surprise among the last four participants in Melbourne: Aslan Karazio

Only after the qualifiers held in Doha due to the coronavirus pandemic and stringent entry requirements to Australia did he get a place in the main square. Now he is the lowest ranked player in the world ranking in the semifinals in Melbourne since Patrick McEnroe in 1991 and in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament since Goran Ivanesevic in 2001 at Wimbledon.

Dimitrov developed a backache after a training blockade on Monday and was barely able to move across the field towards the end of the match. “Before the match, I couldn’t put my socks on,” the world number 21 said. After the match, which lasted 2:32 hours.