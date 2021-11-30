Motorsports – You have to know that about the US Grand Prix – Sports

AUSTIN (AFP) – It wouldn’t be the United States of America if the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix didn’t offer a big show program as well as a thriller about the World Cup.

There is a scene in Texas. Several 100,000 spectators are expected to participate in the days until Sunday. The 17th race of the season is above all the continuation of the title duel between first sprinter Max Verstappen of Red Bull and record champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. And even more.

Who is your favorite in Austin?

Everything is talking about Hamilton. Seven times world champion Mercedes has increased its speed in the latest races and is looking a little bit at Red Bull once again. And Austin is Hamilton anyway: He’s won five of eight races at the Circuit of the Americas. Two years ago, a second place behind teammate Valtteri Bottas was enough to secure the World Cup early.

What makes Austin special?

Mick Schumacher sums it up: “It’s a big show, and there’s always a lot going on.” There is often a little Hollywood when you visit Formula 1 Texas. And the course is amazing. Opened in 2012, it offers a distinct advantage with a steep walkway after the start of the first curve. The course layout promises exciting duels once again. The fact that Austin hadn’t driven a year ago increases anticipation among drivers. Plus: It’s going to be a weekend prom again. Billy Joel performs with Twenty One Pilots and Kool & The Gang. O DJ Diesel, known to many as Shaquille O’Neal, the former NBA star.

How is Formula 1 accepted in the US?

The motorsports premiere category continues to make its way forward. A second US race will be added next year, with Miami appearing on the racing calendar planned for May 2022. In addition, the US team Haas – which has been part of the team since 2016 – wants to get off to a great start with Mick Schumacher next season. The “Drive to Survival” series on the Netflix streaming service also proved to be a catalyst for interest in the racing series.

Could there be a preliminary decision on the World Cup?

In Austin, two-time defending champion Hamilton was crowned early. It won’t happen this time. But even Max Verstappen cannot make a premature decision. In the title duel, the 24-year-old Dutchman is only six points ahead of the 12-year-old Briton. Everyone assumes that the remaining six races will last the same amount. One thing that shouldn’t happen in Austin either: fail or zero.

What about Kimi Raikkonen and Austin?

It happened in 2018. He dramatically won the US Grand Prix, at that time as a Ferrari driver. For the Finn, it was his last 21 Grand Prix victories so far, and therefore in all likelihood also in his career. Raikkonen, who celebrated his 42nd birthday last Sunday, will leave Alfa Romeo and the first class in motorsport after this season.

