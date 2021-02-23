Osaka and Medvedev climb the world tennis rankings

Melbourne (AP) – Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka is officially second in the world tennis rankings.

Thanks to her fourth Grand Slam title, the Japanese were ahead of Simona Halep from Romania and were only ahead of Australian Ashley Party, as the recently published ranking confirms. The 23-year-old Osaka, who at the same time was already in first place, won the Melbourne final on Saturday in two sets against American Jennifer Brady. The 25-year-old Brady was trained by German coach Michael Geiserer, and thanks to her entry into the final, she improved by eleven places to 13th.

In the men’s category, Australian Open finalist Danielle Meduidio has knocked out Austrian US Open champion Dominic Thiem and is now better than ever in third place. Standing in front of him is now nine-time Australian Open tennis winner Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Spanish star Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Medvedev by three sets in the final on Sunday.

For Hamburg’s Alexander Zverev, nothing has changed in terms of placement. The 23-year-old remains seventh after the quarter-finals in Australia. Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber fell one place after her first round and was ranked 26th.