Osaka and Medvedev climb the world tennis rankings

Melbourne (AP) – Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka is officially second in the world tennis rankings.
Thanks to her fourth Grand Slam title, the Japanese were ahead of Simona Halep from Romania and were only ahead of Australian Ashley Party, as the recently published ranking confirms. The 23-year-old Osaka, who at the same time was already in first place, won the Melbourne final on Saturday in two sets against American Jennifer Brady. The 25-year-old Brady was trained by German coach Michael Geiserer, and thanks to her entry into the final, she improved by eleven places to 13th.
In the men’s category, Australian Open finalist Danielle Meduidio has knocked out Austrian US Open champion Dominic Thiem and is now better than ever in third place. Standing in front of him is now nine-time Australian Open tennis winner Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Spanish star Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Medvedev by three sets in the final on Sunday.
For Hamburg’s Alexander Zverev, nothing has changed in terms of placement. The 23-year-old remains seventh after the quarter-finals in Australia. Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber fell one place after her first round and was ranked 26th.
} }; var purposes = ['5f2914c84162b12603a4d775', '5f2914c84162b12603a4d4c7', '5f2914c84162b12603a4d636', '5f2914c94162b12603a4d96f', '5f2914c94162b12603a4d8bc', '5f2914c94162b12603a4da12', '5f2914c94162b12603a4dbb2', '5f2914c94162b12603a4dc99', '5f2914c94162b12603a4ddb5', '5f2914c84162b12603a4d32f']; var defaultType="default"; var defaultCustomVendor="5f599c8f3822d34710d106f4"; var defaultLabel="Ströer"; var _init = function() { __tcfapi('addEventListener', 2, function(tcData, success) { if (tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete') { for (var n = 0; n < embeds.length; n++) { console.log('init useractioncomplete', embeds[n]); if (!embeds[n]['rendered']) { _checkEmbed(embeds[n], true); } } } }); }; var _htmlDecode = function(input) { var e = document.createElement('textarea'); e.innerHTML = input; return e.childNodes.length === 0 ? "" : e.childNodes[0].nodeValue; }; var _getCustomVendorForType = function(type) { console.log('getcustomVendor', embedMapper[type]); return (typeof(embedMapper[type]) !== 'undefined') ? embedMapper[type]['vendor'] : defaultCustomVendor; }; var _getLabelForType = function(type) { return (typeof(embedMapper[type]) !== 'undefined') ? embedMapper[type]['label'] : defaultCustomVendor; }; var _getTypeForProvider = function(provider) { for (var type in embedMapper) { if (embedMapper[type]['providers'].indexOf(provider) > -1) { return type; } } return defaultType; }; var _hasUnrenderedEmbedsOfType = function(type) { for (var n = 0; n < embeds.length; n++) { if (embeds[n]['type'] == type && !embeds[n]['rendered']) { return true; } } return false; }; var _hasEmbedOfType = function(type) { for (var n = 0; n < embeds.length; n++) { if (embeds[n]['type'] == type) { return true; } } return false; }; var _checkEmbed = function(embed, postRenderScript) { var vendor = _getCustomVendorForType(embed.type); __tcfapi('getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function(vendorConsents, success) { if (vendorConsents.grants[vendor] && vendorConsents.grants[vendor].vendorGrant) { _renderEmbed(embed); if (typeof postRenderScript !== 'undefined' && postRenderScript && !_hasUnrenderedEmbedsOfType(embed.type)) { _runPostRenderScripts(embed.type); } } }); }; var _loadEmbedScripts = function(container) { var arr = container.getElementsByTagName('script'); var scriptArr = []; for (var n = 0; n < arr.length; n++) { if (arr[n].src) scriptArr.push(arr[n].src); else console.log('mrru arrn src load script', arr[n], arr[n].innerHTML); } for (var n = 0; n < scriptArr.length; n++) { var my_awesome_script = document.createElement('script'); my_awesome_script.setAttribute('src', scriptArr[n]); container.appendChild(my_awesome_script); } }; var _renderEmbed = function(embed) { embed['rendered'] = true; var embedContainer = document.createElement('div'); var embType="embed-" + _getLabelForType(embed.type); embed.container.innerHTML = ''; embed.container.insertBefore(embedContainer, embed.container.firstChild); // if custom code for embed type if(typeof embedMapper[embed.type]['render'] !== 'undefined') { var renderFunction = embedMapper[embed.type]['render']; renderFunction(_htmlDecode(embed.embedCode), embedContainer); } else { T$(embedContainer).append(T$(_htmlDecode(embed.embedCode))); } var subContainer = document.createElement('div'); embed.container.insertBefore(subContainer, embedContainer.nextSibling); subContainer.innerHTML = 'Gegebene Zustimmung für ' + _getLabelForType(embed.type) + ' verwalten' + 'Mehr dazu in unseren Datenschutzhinweisen'; }; var _renderEmbedPlaceholder = function(embed) { embed.container.innerHTML = '
Empfohlener externer Inhalt
' + _getLabelForType(embed.type) + '
Wir benötigen Ihre Zustimmung, um den von unserer Redaktion eingebundenen ' + _getLabelForType(embed.type) + '-Inhalt anzuzeigen. Sie können diesen (und damit auch alle weiteren ' + _getLabelForType(embed.type) + '-Inhalte auf t-online.de) mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen und auch wieder deaktivieren.
' + _getLabelForType(embed.type) + '-Inhalte immer anzeigen
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unseren Datenschutzhinweisen.
'; var checkbox = embed.container.querySelector('input'); checkbox.onchange = function() { consentEmbedHandler.consentGranted(embed.type); dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'gtmEvent', 'eventCategory': 'consent management', 'eventAction': 'embed-' + _getLabelForType(embed.type), 'eventLabel': 'embed anzeigen' }); }; }; var _checkForPostRenderScripts = function() { for (type in embedMapper) { console.log('_checkForPostRenderScripts', type, _hasEmbedOfType(type)); if (_hasEmbedOfType(type)) { _postRenderScriptWaiter(type); } } }; var _postRenderScriptWaiter = function(type) { var vendor = _getCustomVendorForType(type); __tcfapi('getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function(vendorConsents, success) { if (vendorConsents.grants[vendor] && vendorConsents.grants[vendor].vendorGrant) { _runPostRenderScripts(type); } }); }; var _runPostRenderScripts = function(type) { console.log('%cMrRu ConsentEmbedHandler: postrenderscript called', 'background:#000; color: #FDE100'); if (embedMapper[type]['postRenderScriptRun'] !== 'undefined' && embedMapper[type]['postRenderScriptRun']) { return; } embedMapper[type]['postRenderScriptRun'] = true; if (type == 'facebook') { console.log('%cMrRu ConsentEmbedHandler: facebook postrenderscript', 'background:#000; color: #FDE100'); window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId: '496644460540750', xfbml: true, version: 'v8.0' }); }; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.defer = true; script.crossOrigin = 'anonymous'; script.src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#7"; script.onload = function() { window.fbAsyncInit(); }; document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(script); } }; this.add = function(container, embedCode, provider) { var type = _getTypeForProvider(provider); var embed = { container: container, embedCode: embedCode, type: type, rendered: false }; container.classList.add('TConsentEmbed'); container.classList.add('TConsentEmbed--' + type); embeds.push(embed); _renderEmbedPlaceholder(embed); _checkEmbed(embed); }; this.consentGranted = function(type) { console.log('consentGranted for ' + type); var customVendor = _getCustomVendorForType(type); __tcfapi('postCustomConsent', 2, function(data) { console.log(data) }, [customVendor], purposes, purposes); for (var n = 0; n < embeds.length; n++) { console.log('consentGranted', embeds[n]); console.log('consentGranted', embeds[n]['type'], type); if (embeds[n]['type'] == type && !embeds[n]['rendered']) { _renderEmbed(embeds[n]); } } _runPostRenderScripts(type); }; this.run = function() { _checkForPostRenderScripts(); }; _init(); } var consentEmbedHandler = new ConsentEmbedHandler(); document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { consentEmbedHandler.run(); });