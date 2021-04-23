Reels ads, poster ads, new categories for in-stream ads

Facebook has some news for its own platform, but also for Instagram Reels. Ads are added to the currently popular format, and there is also news for advertisers and creatives on Facebook.

Anyone who has paid attention in recent years knows that video content has become more and more focused. Users love the short or long videos, but they are definitely entertaining, which they can find on Instagram Reels or IGTV, for example. The social app is now releasing new features that some may have been waiting for. This is how the social media giant announces In the blog post That Reels ads are coming and that there are new topic categories for in-stream ads, from which to choose the appropriate videos. It also offers poster ads that provide more monetization opportunities for creatives.

Big news: Reels Ads on Instagram

In Germany, Brazil, India and Australia, ads on reels were the first to be launched. Several companies are already active in Reels and introduce themselves and their products there. Due to the high extent that Instagram Reels currently allows, the videos there can be viewed by much more people, for example, stories. Especially since the reels are seen by Instagram users who haven’t yet followed you. The ability to place ads in this way did not exist before. Now the beta testing in the mentioned countries should show how companies are using ads on Reels. Instagram may want to derive more posts from this and from user reaction. The first companies to test Reels ads were BMW and Westwing.

© Instagram

Similar to story ads, reel ads run among other reels in full screen mode. It can be up to 30 seconds in length, just like organic reels, ads of reels can be liked, commented, saved and forwarded. Users also have the option to simply skip them.

In-Stream Advertising: More accurate targeting by subcategories

Over 2 billion Facebook users view approved videos for in-stream ads every month. To help advertisers find the right environment for their ads, a global test is launched today, giving advertisers new targeting options.

With the help of machine learning, advertisers can now choose from 20 different topic categories. There are major categories like sports and subcategories like basketball, swimming or golf. Advertisers can choose from these in Ad Manager. With more accurate categorization into categories and subcategories, ads reach more interested video viewers. Instead of just advertising in sports videos, a baseball bat manufacturer can use the baseball subcategory for its ad. On the other hand, in the context of branding security features, it can also determine which content your ads should not be placed next to.

© Instagram

Poster ads in Facebook stories

The update also provides creators with a new way to monetize their accounts. New poster ads should only be tested initially with specific advertisers and creators. Selected creators can then incorporate poster ads into their Facebook stories and capture a share of the resulting sales. Creators can choose from a range of different stickers and incorporate them into their story. These are clickable and redirect the user directly to a landing page. If the purchase is made there, the creators get a percentage of the sales. With the new features, Facebook should initially give all advertisers and creators some incentives for their advertising strategy. It remains to be seen how users will receive reels and poster ads.