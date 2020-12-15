Only the 2020 total solar eclipse impresses viewers in South America

the only Total solar eclipse The year 2020 dazzled spectators in South America, and some were lucky even as an overcast sky threatens to disrupt a spectacular celestial event.

The so-called southern cone has now been treated for two total solar eclipses in successive years. But each event was unique. Both eclipses were visible in Chile and Argentina, however 2019 total solar eclipse It happened in the southern hemisphere winter and in the late afternoon. This means that the sun was low on the horizon, so the sky was not as dark as it was this year.

