So you can play in the PS5 room without a Playstation 5

Not least because of its size, the Playstation 5 isn’t an ideal travel companion and doesn’t fit into every TV. If you still want to access your PS5 games everywhere, you should use Remote Play.

Remote Play is by no means a new feature that Sony pulls out of the hat. The PS5 remote control panel appeared on the screen of the previous model as early as November 2020. Sony confirmed at the time that the PS4 would soon be able to access other consoles remotely, including the PS5.

In short, Remote Play gives gamers the ability to access Playstation from anywhere. Stream your PS5 screen to your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In this way, games on PS5 can easily be played on other devices. We will show you the steps that you need to follow for this.

Settings on Playstation 5

First, Remote Play must be set up on your Playstation 5. For this you have to turn on your PS5 and go to Settings. You can access the settings via the gear icon in the upper right corner of the Start screen. Here you will find the “Remote Play” sub-item on the “System” tab. At this point, you can move the slider and activate remote play.

In the next step, you go back to Settings and the System tab and this time select Power Saving Mode. The next step is to activate the checkboxes for the items “Stay connected to the Internet” and “Turn on PS5 from the network”. This happens again with a simple movement of the slider. This completes the settings on the Playstation 5.

Settings on the end device

In order to be able to use Remote Play, you must download and install the PS Remote Play app from the respective app store on the device of your choice. If the app is installed, you can open it and tap on the screen now shown on “Sign in to PSN”. At this point, you have to sign in with your Playstation Network account. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create one for free. A paid Playstation Plus subscription is not necessary to use Remote Play.

Next, it should show up and explain exactly how you can connect the console to your device. You can do this either immediately or at a later time. The next step is to select the console: in our case it will be PS5. The app will now search for a nearby PS5 console with the same account and connect automatically. Once the connection is established, the PS5 screen appears on the screen of the end device and everything can be controlled as you know it from Playstation.

This is how the controls work

For example, those who only use their laptop or PC as an external monitor will still use the classic console. However, people who are one step smaller and want to gamble on a tablet or smartphone have to tap on the screen of their mobile device to see the control buttons.

It is also important to know that the Playstation must always be in power saving or sleep mode for Remote Play to work. A fast and stable internet connection is also a basic requirement. In addition, Remote Play does not support Playstation VR games and games that use the Playstation Camera.

