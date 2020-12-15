Trapt Just Fired Singer Chris Taylor Brown [Update: No They Didn’t]

Update, 7:34 pm EST: The referred Parler account turned out to be fake. this is It is his real account. We’d prefer Chris with a PR stunt, but he’s not that smart. Onwards.

Original Post:

As if the entire Trapt saga that has taken over the metallic cover and on since the spring has not been more absurd, the band has fired their outspoken and right-handed striker, Chris Taylor Brown.

Trapt spent years in relative obscurity, best known for her 2002 song, “Headstrong.” But the group made headlines again this year when Brown launched a pro-Trump Twitter speech at the start of the pandemic shutdown.

The sermon angered a number of prominent musicians, including Riley Gale of Power Trip, Body Count’s Ice-T, Atilla’s Chris Fronzak, and Danny Diablo, as well as members of Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, Born of Osiris, Chelsea Green, and I am mainstream (even Phil LaPonte doesn’t have this guy’s back). Brown later claimed that he was being bullied.

Brown went on to make anti-Semitic comments and blame George Floyd for his death.

Most recently, his endorsement of the far-right, neo-fascist and male-only organization known as the Proud Boys led to the banning of Facebook, then Instagram, and eventually Twitter.

at Message Posted on the conservative social network Parler this afternoon, the remaining three members of the band cited “some views that we were said to disagree with” as the reason for Brown’s dismissal, claiming that Brown had “negatively affected[ed] Rest of the band. ”

Other members of the band are guitarist Pete Charles, who has been with them since their formation in 1995, guitarist Brendan Hengel (since 2018) and drummer Adam Prentice (2019).

The complete post, riddled with typos – including an unintended (but possibly purposeful!) Playful reference to the band’s “fan” is, as follows, unedited:

“Advertising: “We have officially parted Embed a Tweet. Unfortunately, there were some viewpoints that we were said to disagree with and had a negative impact on the rest of the group. We wish him well and hope he finds the help he needs. To our fans: Thank you for the support you have given us all during these times. We will now focus only on the updates provided to the band on our social media accounts. You can still find their views and opinions on their accounts. L, if you wish. To “the trolls”: We have heard you and are sorry that we have allowed this to continue for so long. We would like to start over and hope that you will forgive us and take another opportunity to listen to our music in the future. ~ The Band

Our only question: What took so long ?? What is the straw that broke the camel’s back after this summer of total tampering, racism and blind fanaticism?

Unfortunately for Charles and everyone else that sticks to it, irreparable damage has occurred long ago. Too little, too late, guys … but uh, good luck, we suppose.