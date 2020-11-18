OnePlus Buds Headphones Cost $ 1 4 Times Today – Are Anyone’s AirPods Replacement?

Today, the folks at OnePlus offer what appears to be a very limited number of wireless earbuds available for $ 1. That’s $ 1 instead of $ 79 for the OnePlus Buds, $ 1 instead of $ 50 for the Wireless Z bullets, and “free shipping” for the OnePlus Buds Z all day. Based on what we’ve tried with these earbuds, there’s almost certainly no way the $ 1 charge is higher than the value they provide.

Take a sneak peek at our feature from back in July of 2020 called OnePlus Buds better than AirPods with one major feature to see what’s new. It comes to this shipping speed! OnePlus Buds charge up to 10 hours of charging time in 10 minutes. They are ready to go with OnePlus phones, Android phones of most brands, and iPhones as well.

There will be multiple “rounds” of claims regarding OnePlus earphones throughout the day on November 18, 2020. This is the same day this article is published. The first timeframe is 11 AM EST – and it will likely all be claimed by the time you read this article.

Next time it’s 12 EST (noon), it’s the Bullets Wireless Z for $ 1. At 1 PM EST (13:00) there will be a round of OnePlus Buds for $ 1 instead of roughly $ 80, then at 14:00 (2PM EST) there will be a $ 1 round for the Bullets Coupon Wireless Z. You’ll likely need to pay the shipping fee in all cases, and save “free shipping” for a OnePlus Buds Z claim near the bottom of the list in the link you’ll see in the paragraph below.

To be clearer here, we are not offering any commission on any sales that OnePlus makes here. Not that there would be much to earning $ 1 anyway. They also have a T-Mobile 5G system now running with a 5G “OnePlus Go Father” action as well. This is on the same OnePlus Day page As the buds above. This does not sound strange at all!

Now, if this is the special edition of the OnePlus Buds Z that we saw back on October 14th, instead, it would be a basic white or black – with the same specs, of course!