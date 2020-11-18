Andy Murray for Djokovic’s “incredible feat” and Tim wins against Nadal

Djokovic finished the season in first place at the end of the year for a sixth time (Photo: TPN / Getty)

Andy Murray hailed the “incredible achievement” of Novak Djokovic after he finished sixth in first place at the end of the year.

Murray became famous for his Serbian toughness to the top spot at the end of 2016 when he beat Djokovic in the final of the ATP Finals, but that was the only season he finished at the top of the classification.

Djokovic finished the best dog title twice since then, including this year, and equaled the record six times set by Pete Sampras to be the number one at the end of the year.

“It’s an amazing feat,” said Murray during a live broadcast with Gail Monfils.

To do so six times, especially with the players now on top of the game, and the players he was competing with. It’s an amazing achievement.

“He deservedly deserved it, he was the best player of all season again. And yes, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was he’s fighting for the position again too.

Murray decides Nadal against Theme (Image: GETTY)

Murray watched with interest that Djokovic’s main rivals this season – Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal – are locked in an excitement at O2.

“It was a very high level match,” Murray added. The best player match in the tournament so far.

This was always too tight. I think Rafa set a tiebreak in the first set and didn’t get it, which is a really good point from Dominic. There are not many chances in the first set, I don’t think there is a stopping point.

There were some breaks in the second. Dominic broke his defense straight away and then saved Rafa some match points when he was trailing 5-4 in a second. Dominic was a little stiffer, maybe a little more weight-bearing inside.

It was a great match, one of those games where it was a pity that no one in the arena saw it.

This was a great show of sports for a great player, playing a really good game and leveling well. Dominic was a bit strong today.

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, at The social networking site FacebookAnd the Twitter And the Instagram.

For more stories like these, check out our sports page.