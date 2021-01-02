One million shots of Clemens Tones? Mega amount in the room

Significantly more than 200 million euros in commitments and an unprecedented decline in sport: FC Schalke 04 is probably the biggest crisis in the history of his club. Ironically, controversial former chairman Clemens Tunes could once again help the royal blues financially.

“We must not let Schalke drown,” he said recently in an interview with RTL / NTV. “I’m the last to not help.” The meat manufacturer, which gave up his position as chairman of the oversight board in June due to several scandals, said that if asked to do so, he would “definitely think about it.”

“picture” It is now revealing details of a possible Tunisian participation in Schalke 04. Accordingly, an amount in the two-digit million range can flow into royal blue lockers. It should result in “short-term negotiations”, either in the form of a loan or in some other form.

Obviously, the money, if paid, should only be used to sign new players – to somehow prevent relegation from the Bundesliga in the first half of 2021, which is the worst-case scenario in Schalke’s view.

Schalke 04: Will the Supervisory Board accept Toni’s bid?

It is unclear whether Schalke will accept the manufacturer’s offer long ago or try to weather the crisis with onboard resources, according to the report.

The report adds that the supervisory board tends to be free from the Tunis era and support the billionaire.

Tonis himself also sets a requirement that the funds will only flow if the measure is unanimously approved by the oversight committee. Traditional disputes between the opponents and supporters of the former club president in Schalke 04 should be avoided.

Schalke doesn’t have time to decide on or against Tunes’ bid: on Monday, February 1, the open transfer window will close since Saturday again. Until then, the squad should be ready for the mega-mission of survival.